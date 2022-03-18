Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-bought shares

18th March 2022 11:11

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-bought stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 18 March 2022.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: this share is near the top of my shopping list

about 18 hours ago

How much money would you make if you owned Formula One?

about 21 hours ago

Funds Fan: dividend heroes, Woodford woe, and Alliance Trust interview

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: China is cheap, but I prefer India and Vietnam

2 days ago

Stockwatch: Baillie Gifford doubles stake in fallen growth star, but should you? 

about 23 hours ago

Bank of England raises interest rates again to battle inflation surge

2 days ago

The pros are fleeing to cash and buying commodities as markets plunge

2 days ago

Scottish Mortgage joins China shares rally

3 days ago

Are American shares in a superbubble?

3 days ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: March 2022

4 days ago