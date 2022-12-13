Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 13 December 2022

13th December 2022 12:18

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 13 December 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: is this 7% yield enough to tempt income investors?

about 1 hour ago

Funds to diversify away from shares and bonds after both fell in 2022

about 3 hours ago

The UK small-cap bargains I’ve been buying

about 3 hours ago

Use this neat ISA trick to avoid a big tax bill in 2023

about 1 hour ago

Insider: recovery buying at ex-FTSE 250 firm and Naked Wines

1 day ago

UK housing most unaffordable since Victorian times

1 day ago

Worst-performing fund sectors of 2022: time to buy or further pain to come?

1 day ago

Richard Beddard: this FTSE 100 stock goes straight into my top 10

4 days ago

Bond Watch: why £1 billion flowed into bonds in November

4 days ago

Nick Train: the best is still to come for these five shares

6 days ago