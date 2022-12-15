Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 15 December 2022

15th December 2022 11:32

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 15 December 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: plenty of value in this recession-proof sector

about 5 hours ago

The 20 most-popular funds and investment trusts of 2022

about 2 hours ago

Bah humbug! Federal Reserve tries to ruin chance of Santa rally

about 1 hour ago

Warning: possible inheritance tax and pensions raid in 2023

about 2 hours ago

10 high-yield mid-cap income shares for dividend investors

1 day ago

Cash is not king: what falling inflation will mean for investors in 2023

1 day ago

The funds and trusts investors have cold-shouldered in 2022

1 day ago

A share price drop and plenty of goodwill: time to buy?

1 day ago

Stockwatch: is this 7% yield enough to tempt income investors?

2 days ago

Use this neat ISA trick to avoid a big tax bill in 2023

2 days ago