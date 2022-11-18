Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 18 November 2022

18th November 2022 11:44

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 18 November 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: is this mid-cap share’s positive surprise a cue to buy?

26 minutes ago

Bond Watch: markets happy, but Autumn Statement hurts households

about 2 hours ago

Autumn Statement 2022: who are the real winners and losers?

about 21 hours ago

Jeremy Hunt’s attack on private investors – what to do now

about 22 hours ago

Ian Cowie: two investments trusts I am keeping an eye on

1 day ago

Tips and tactics to help you build a portfolio

1 day ago

10 FTSE 250 shares that could rebound quickly

2 days ago

What to buy in 2023: a good year for income investing

2 days ago

Professional investors see signs the stock market has bottomed

2 days ago

14 UK shares to own in 2023

3 days ago