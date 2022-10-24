Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 24 October 2022

24th October 2022 11:31

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 24 October 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Insider: two stocks for turbulent times get director backing

about 1 hour ago

Reasons to invest in Europe, despite recession risk and Russia

in 7 minutes

Must read: UK leadership race, China GDP, Pearson, Frasers Group

about 1 hour ago

Richard Beddard: can this stock’s transformation help you clean up?

3 days ago

Best AIM companies of 2022 confirmed

3 days ago

Stockwatch: analysing market forecasts and the sudden interest in bonds

3 days ago

The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Shell, Unilever

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: this trust duo fight against humanity’s unseen enemies

4 days ago

12 heavily sold mid-caps with growth potential

5 days ago

The bombed-out cyclical shares the pros are buying

6 days ago