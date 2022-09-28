Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 28 September 2022

28th September 2022 12:09

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 28 September 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Bank of England intervenes to end bond market panic

16 minutes ago

10 defensive dividend stocks and a checklist for income hunters

in 4 minutes

Seven biases that could be hitting your investment returns

about 3 hours ago

Does this fund currency trick boost returns?

about 2 hours ago

How a weak pound and strong US dollar impacts fund investors

1 day ago

Five FTSE 100 shares set to benefit from a plunging pound

1 day ago

Chart of the week: my bearish FTSE 100 forecast remains on track

2 days ago

Insider: directors buy into this massive dividend yield again

2 days ago

Six ways the falling pound could hit your finances

2 days ago

How to invest during a recession: top tips and tactics

7 days ago