Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 31 August 2022

31st August 2022 11:52

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 31 August 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

The part of the bond market offering ‘rare’ 6%-plus income

about 22 hours ago

Will September prove another stinker for global stock markets?

about 20 hours ago

City bank names favourite dividend stocks with yields of 8-10%

about 18 hours ago

Insider: buying at Lloyds Bank plus this TikTok and YouTube supplier

2 days ago

11 investment trusts aiming to take advantage of stock market falls

2 days ago

Stockwatch: director buys and record low share price is interesting combo

2 days ago

Chart of the week: FTSE 100 hit my target – what now?

2 days ago

Richard Beddard: a share to own through thick and thin

6 days ago

10 things to know about investing in volatile markets

7 days ago

The most-popular dividend shares among global fund managers

10 days ago