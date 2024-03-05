Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 5 March 2024

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 5 March 2024.

5th March 2024 11:42

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: this bullish company is positive indicator for global economy

about 2 hours ago

Two years on: how did four portfolios for income seekers fare?

about 3 hours ago

eyeQ: Greggs shares flash health warning for investors

about 1 hour ago

How to narrow down your fund options

about 2 hours ago

Spring Budget preview: what should you expect?

about 21 hours ago

Insider: share slip is buying opportunity for these directors

1 day ago

‘I made £80K on an AIM share’ – how an ISA millionaire’s portfolio evolved

1 day ago

10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 1 March 2024

about 22 hours ago

Ian Cowie: is this a sign an out-of-favour area has hit the bottom?

5 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 2 months ago