Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 20 January 2023

We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets.

Over the past week, discounts have widened for a number of income-focused investment trusts that invest in a specialist area.

Topping our table, having seen its discount increase by seven percentage points is Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LSE:SOHO). This trust aims to provide long-term inflation linked income from social housing assets in the UK. Over the past five years the performance of its underlying investments – the net asset value (NAV) – have returned 40.9%. However, investors are sitting on large losses, as its share price total return is -35.3%, owing to its wide discount.

Discount Delver: the 10 biggest discount moves over the past week

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 12 January 2023 to close of trading 19 January 2023.