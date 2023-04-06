Early bird ISA investor ideas (including where the pros find value)
6th April 2023 09:27
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6 April marks the start of a new tax year and a fresh £20,000 ISA allowance. Kyle is joined by Sam Benstead to look at the best-performing investment trusts since ISAs were introduced in 1999, the funds that professional multi-asset investors have been buying, the standout fund sector for value investors, and investment trust bargain ideas.
- Read Sam's article:Around the world in eight funds and trusts
Learn with ii: Stocks & Shares ISA Explained | Top ISA Funds | ISA Offers & Cashback
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On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.