eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 1 September 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 29 August 2025.

International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), the owner of British Airways, sits 3.33% cheap to the broad macro environment. That’s not a big enough valuation gap to fire a bullish signal. Instead, we’d flag:

1) macro relevance is moving higher. Big-picture stuff explains 79% of share price moves right now, and that number is trending higher - its increased 18% in the last two months.

2) eyeQ model value is also moving up. In the last month, macro conditions have improved by almost 8%.

So, in short, macro is becoming more important and is a tailwind for the share price.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 29 August 2025.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) has had a rough few weeks. There was a sharp sell-off early in August after disappointing earnings; then last week the stock fell nearly 5% after they flagged ongoing internal control weaknesses in its financial reporting.

Those company fundamentals will need to be resolved but it is notable that SMCI is now over 10% cheap to macro conditions. That’s not yet enough to trigger a bullish signal but some value is starting to emerge in this AI play.