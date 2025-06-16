eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 16 June 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 15 June 2025.

Prudential

Prudential (LSE:PRU) is back in a macro regime. Our macro relevance score has hit 65% for the first time in over a year.

eyeQ model value was trending higher over May and early June, but is now showing signs of stalling. Meanwhile, the share price has rallied more aggressively than macro conditions warrant. That leaves the stock 9.22% rich on our metrics, which is very close to the threshold for a bearish trigger.

Watch this space - the Pru looks vulnerable.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 15 June 2025.

Stellantis

The European auto industry led the losses on Friday afternoon with stocks down by over 2%; fears are growing around threats to production due to rare earth shortage.

Stellantis NV (MTA:STLAM) was the biggest loser falling 3.5%.

eyeQ model value is moving sideways - macro conditions are waiting for a new catalyst. The smart machine screens the stock as 5.83% cheap to overall macro conditions. That's modest by historical standards, so is insufficient to trigger a bearish signal.