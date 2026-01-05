eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 5 January 2026

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 2 January 2026.

UK

Financials and emerging markets both enjoyed a strong 2025. So, on that basis, it is no surprise that both HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) start the new year as rich on eyeQ’s models.

But this is a case where valuation alone isn’t the full picture; there are other critical bits of information that need considering.

On eyeQ, both HSBC and STAN model value are trending firmly higher - the macro backdrop is improving; it is just that their share price has run ahead of fundamentals.

The distinction is important. It means these are not new bearish signals; rather these are not optimum levels for bulls to chase. Macro suggests being patient and waiting for better entry levels.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 2 January 2026.

International

The list of the 10 international stocks with the biggest fair value gaps (FVG) has a noticeable skew at the start of the new year:

the five that screen as the cheapest relative to macro conditions, all show very modest FVGs. No single name is more than 1% cheap to the broad macro environment

the five richest all have more pronounced FVGs; anywhere between 5 to 7.5% above eyeQ fair value.

From this snapshot, the equity market starts 2026 with a fair degree of good news already priced in.