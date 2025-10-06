eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 6 October 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Data correct as at 3 October 2025.

JD Wetherspoon

Last week, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW) reported decent earnings but the accompanying warnings about rising costs going forwards sent the share price lower. eyeQ model value, however, is moving sideways rather than lower. That divergence means JDW now sits 16.5% below macro fair value.

That’s enough to trigger a bullish signal on our smart machine.

International top 10

Data correct as at 3 October 2025.

Meta

Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) had a tough week last week. The only real new news was the deal with CoreWeave Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:CRWV) - a large $14.2 billion (£10.6 billion) agreement to supply artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure.

The market’s reaction suggests the mood music around AI could be shifting somewhat. The positive spin is that it shows the scale of Meta’s commitment to AI, but it also underscores its reliance on external partners for compute infrastructure, and that seems to be behind the stock price fall.

From a macro perspective, fair value hasn’t moved much in recent weeks. The five-month improvement in macro conditions has lost some upwards momentum and eyeQ model value has stalled somewhat. But this fall has moved 11% below macro fair value. That’s enough to trigger a bullish signal.