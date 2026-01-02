Five AIM share tips for 2026

After three winners and two losers in 2025, this year’s choices all have potential for significant profit growth over the next few years, whether it is because of recovery from a reduced level or because past investment is beginning to pay off.

Accsys Technologies

Recommendation price: 61.4p

Accsys Technologies (LSE:AXS) has been quoted on AIM for more than two decades and it is finally on the brink of becoming a highly profitable business. The 60%-owned US joint venture with Eastman is building up production and using more of its capacity. Operational gearing is high so this will further boost profitability.

In the six months to September 2025, group revenues generated by the Arnhem facility improved from €72.2 million (£62.9 million) to €76.1 million, with the transfer of US business from the Netherlands to the joint venture freeing up capacity for other customers. It was also boosted by an increase in royalties and licence revenues from €496,000 to €2.14 million. Operating profit jumped from €3.7 million to €6.42 million. There is room for further improvement in margins.

The US joint venture revenues built up from €1.9 million to €13.8 million and the company’s share of the loss fell from €6.1 million to €4.37 million. The business is moving towards breakeven as capacity utilisation increases.

Net debt reduced from €42.6 million to €39.8 million in the six months to September 2025. Panmure Liberum believes Accsys could have net cash by 2030.

There could be a small loss this year and a pre-tax profit of around €7 million in 2026-27, rising to €17.6 million the following year.

Ineos sold its 7.5 million shares for 61p each. That was a modest discount of around 3% to the then market price. Management is putting a lot of effort into promoting the shares to investors. Greater awareness should help the share price to continue its rising tend. Buy.

Celebrus Technologies

Recommendation price: 135p

Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS) is moving to a subscription model which holds back the progress of profitability in the short term. Instead of a sale making an immediate contribution to the figures, the income is spread over a longer period. This means that Celebrus Technologies has slipped into loss. A small full-year deficit is expected before a return to profit next year and an acceleration of profit growth after that.

Panmure Liberum forecasts a swing from pre-tax profit of $8.7 million (£6.4 million) to a loss of $700,000 following interim results. Revenues are set to fall from $38.7 million to $22.5 million. Annualised recurring revenues increased from $13.6 million to $15.6 million over six months to September 2025. That is a better indication of how well the company is doing.

Other software companies, such as Eleco (LSE:ELCO), have gone through the same process and, just like Celebrus Technologies, the figures were hit at the beginning of the process and the share price initially slumped.

Admittedly, Panmure Liberum did cut its forecasts after the interims. That was partly down to lower services revenues as well as a slowing of new contracts. This year should mark the bottom. Next year, a modest return to profit of $1 million could be followed by a jump to $4.7 million the following year.

Net cash should be maintained at around $32 million in March 2026, which covers roughly 50% of the market capitalisation. How fast the share price will rebound is uncertain. It may still be too early to be buying, but in one year’s time there should be confirmation of the move back into profit. Buy for long-term growth.

Focusrite

Recommendation price: 217.5p

Audio and content creation equipment supplier Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) appears to be getting back on a growth trajectory. A Covid-related boost had led to a jump in profit in 2020-21, and it has declined since then due to weak consumer spending and US tariffs. Profit is not getting back to the peak level any time soon, but there should be an upward trend. There is also a valuable collection of brands owned by the company.

The content creation market is valued at around £2 billion and equipment for live events is worth more than £3 billion. There appears to be a recovery in some content creation markets with retail stock levels reduced. The international nature of the business helps to offset weakness in North America. Focusrite has manufacturing flexibility that enables it to cope better with tariffs than some rivals. ADAM Audio, Sequential and Novation are some of the content creation brands.

Demand for equipment for live venues grew after lockdowns ended, but that market is returning to more normal levels. Brands include Martin Audio and Optimal Audio.

In the 12 months to August 2025, revenues rose 6% to £168.9 million and there was a small dip in profit. There was growth in second-half revenues despite the uncertainty brought about by tariffs. Net debt was £11 million at the end of August 2025. There is plenty of room to acquire other brands if the opportunity arises.

The year end is being changed to February, and the next figures will be for 18 months. Cavendish forecasts a pre-tax profit of £12.6 million for the 12 months to February 2026, rising to £16.6 million in the following year.

There is already an upward share price trend because of the lowly rating, but the 2026-27 multiple is only 10. Buy for recovery.