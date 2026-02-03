Gold, silver and defence: reasons to be bullish and bearish

Until the end of last week, gold and silver were on a tear. But then investors were caught off guard as a huge sell-off erupted, with the price of silver falling more than 25% and gold giving up 10%.

Nitesh Shah, head of commodities and macroeconomic research at WisdomTree, notes that “30 January 2026 will likely go down in history as the most volatile day for both gold and silver.”

Shah points out the price swings “would typically be expected over the course of a year - not within a single trading day”.

The reasons for the steep declines in gold and silver especially are not immediately obvious. However, Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, points to “forced selling on major margin calls likely to be a factor” – with some brokerages increasing their margin requirements, which led to investors needing to commit more money to maintain leveraged positions.

He adds: “The recovery of the US dollar will also have had an impact, given its inverse price relationship to gold, while there is also speculation of a heavy unwinding of long positions, which has left traders rushing for the exit at the same time.”

The sell-off did follow the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. Some specialists have argued that Warsh could keep tighter control of inflation and more generally resist the debasement of the US dollar, something that would lessen the relative attraction of real assets such as gold.

Shah notes that following such a strong run for gold and silver, elevated levels of buying, including from retail investors, “may have amplified volatility”.

At the time of writing, it’s anyone’s guess whether there will be further declines or a recovery in the short term, but the structural drivers for both precious metals remain the same as they were before the end of last week.

In this feature, we ask a range of professional investors for their views on prospects for gold and silver, as well as another investment area that has produced red-hot performance over the past year or so – defence shares.

Gold and silver still significantly higher than a year ago

Investors don’t generally like geopolitical uncertainty and conflict. But the tensions of recent weeks and months – from the US’ claims on Greenland to war in Ukraine and the Middle East – have driven strong gains in certain assets.

The price of gold had surged past $5,000 since the beginning of the year, reaching its highest peak in history (surpassing $5,500 at one point), while the silver price rose 50% during January alone (peaking at $118).

At the time of publication (the morning of 3 February 2026), the gold price was around $4,930 and silver was trading at $86.50.

However, to put this all in content, at the start of 2025 the gold price stood at $2,650 and the silver price was just over $30. Those who bought then and held on will have made handsome returns, despite the turmoil that played out at the end of last week.

Shares in defence companies have also soared – the Stoxx Europe Aerospace and Defense index rose 15% over the first three weeks of January, having posted a 57% increase in 2025.

Reasons for the rallies

These rallies aren’t difficult to explain. Investors have always turned to gold during periods of uncertainty and anxiety; the precious metal is seen as a tangible physical asset that provides a safe store of value. Silver benefits from similar perceptions and, until recently, has not registered the level of gains seen in gold, so appears to offer more value; it is also widely used in industrial manufacturing.

As for defence shares, why wouldn’t investors put money into the companies that stand to benefit as governments around the world ramp up purchases of military equipment? Members of Nato have pledged to increase their spending on defence and security by a factor of two and a half times over the next decade.

Gold and silver: the outlook

The question, of course, is where we go from here.

Looking at gold first, a growing number of investment professionals are concerned. Ahead of last week’s sell-off, in Bank of America’s most recent survey of global fund managers, 51% warned that gold was overvalued, the joint highest percentage ever seen in this data.

Moreover, even following the recent pullback the risk-reward appears less favourable as both metals have delivered strong gains since the start of 2025.

However, gold’s supporters argue that the fundamental supports for the precious metal remain in place. Demand looks set to remain strong, particularly as governments show little sign of reducing borrowing or debt. And miners find it difficult to increase supply.

Robert Minter, director of ETF investment strategy at Aberdeen Investments, points out that investor anxiety is not the only factor currently driving up prices. “We see the gold rally as likely to continue, based on central bank demand that is buying close to a third of the supply from global miners,” he explains.

“In addition, investor demand is rising in a visceral attempt to fight back against their loss of purchasing power over the last five years as sovereign debt issuance has exploded around the world, contributing to inflation.”

As for silver, many of the same arguments apply. A large part of the recent rally has been driven by the same flight to safety that has boosted gold.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, says: “Structural drivers such as geopolitical risk, central bank purchases and economic uncertainty may already be well reflected in prices. As a result, any future returns could be more volatile and less predictable than in recent years.”

The counterargument is that silver’s importance to manufacturers provides an additional source of demand – and one that miners are struggling to meet. “The silver market has been in supply deficit since 2019,” points out Minter.

“Silver is mainly an industrial metal, with more than 10,000 end uses in the electronics, medical and petrochemical industries; even if investors reduce their silver allocations, we are left with an industrial market in deficit.”