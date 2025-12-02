ii most-bought investments: November 2025

The list of most-bought active funds now contains five money market funds – with the Royal London Short-Term Money Market at the helm

3i Group dethrones Scottish Mortgage as the most popular investment trust

Investors aren ’ t deterred by the ‘ AI bubble ’ , with Nvidia topping the most-bought stocks list

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in November 2025.

Money market funds continue to climb the ranks when it comes to interactive investor’s most-bought active funds. The list now contains five money market funds, with Royal London Short-Term Money Market at the helm in first place, along with Fidelity Cash and abrdn Sterling Money Market entering the list for the first time.

When it comes to passive funds, iShares Physical Gold ETC continues it streak of success in the top spot.

For investment trusts, 3i Group topped the list for the first time, pushing previous frontrunner Scottish Mortgage down to third place.

When it comes to top stocks, Nvidia shot to first place in November after being third in October.

The likes of Taylor Wimpey, Lloyds Banking and Aviva re-entered the list in November, while Amazon and BP dropped off.

Below, interactive investor’s experts explore November 2025’s most-bought data in more depth.

Funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on interactive investor in November, Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor at interactive investor, says: “Ahead of the Autumn Budget, there was a move to dial down risk, with Fidelity Cash and abrdn Sterling Money Market climbing up the rankings.

“The newcomers mean that money market funds comprised more than half the table of most-bought active funds in November, with Royal London Short Term Money Market continuing to top the table. Such funds offer cash-like returns, which (although not guaranteed) are usually around the level of UK interest rates. This fund type owns a diversified basket of safe bonds that are due to mature soon, normally within just a couple of months, meaning that investors can earn an income on their cash with minimal risk.

“However, investors are also on the lookout for opportunities, particularly with investment trusts. There were three new entrants into the table in November: 3i Group, HICL Infrastructure and The Renewables Infrastructure Group.

“In the case of HICL Infrastructure and The Renewables Infrastructure Group, the two new entrants climbed into the top 10 on the back of corporate activity that has now been abandoned. The boards proposed a merger, which was met with fierce opposition from various shareholders, mainly due to both trusts investing in different parts of the renewable infrastructure sector.

“The deal also drew criticism over the fact that it would have allowed the same investment manager (InfraRed Capital Partners) to keep both funds, meaning all board members would retain their jobs.”

Equities

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on interactive investor in November, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment says:“November was marked by a significant bout of volatility amid fears of an AI bubble that weighed on the Nasdaq, closing the month down 1.5% and snapping a seven-month winning streak. Nonetheless investors continued to buy tech stocks, but more selectively. Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta continued to be among the most popular list of stocks on the ii platform in November. However, Amazon, and AMD dropped off.

“UK blue-chip winners remained popular among ii customers in November. After a stellar run for shares since the start of 2023, Rolls-Royce shares suffered in November after some investors were left disappointed after the engine maker did not announce an extension to its share buyback programme.

“Elsewhere in the FTSE 100, Legal & General is an ongoing popular choice particularly among income-seeking customers too thanks to its attractive dividend yield. With financials outperforming in November around the Autumn Budget thanks to the chancellor sparing the UK banking sector from tax hikes, Lloyds found itself on the list of most popular stocks last month with its shares enjoying a good performance in November.

“Strategy Inc is an interesting new addition to the top 10 most-bought stocks list. The blockchain tech company and crypto miner holds ~2.8% of the total supply of Ether. Its shares have plunged over recent weeks, caught up in the broader crypto sell-off. Shares are down ~35% over the last month and ~50% over the past six months. Nonetheless, opportunistic ii investors have seized on this chance to scoop up shares at a discounted price.”

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN NOVEMBER 2025