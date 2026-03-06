ii Tech Focus: Broadcom, Palantir, Oracle

Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Broadcom

Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) surged after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue which beat analysts’ expectations. The US semiconductor firm issued a rosy Q2 outlook forecasting sales of around $22 billion (£16.5 billion), beating expectations with AI chip revenue expected to reach $10.7 billion.

Longer term, the company anticipates AI chip sales “in excess of $100 billion” in 2027 as it looks to play catch up with market leader NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). It also announced plans to buy back shares of up to $10 billion this year. Broadcom has been making notable progress, with significant custom chip deals with both Anthropic and OpenAI.

Broadcom enjoyed several price target upgrades this week including from Morgan Stanley and Raymond James. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with an average price target of $461.65.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 2-4 March 2026.

Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR) is the third most-bought tech stock on the ii platform so far this week, only behind Nvidia and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Shares have been performing very well lately, rallying 14% over the past week.

The war in Iran and geopolitical unease has sparked demand for defence stocks as well as related businesses such as Palantir, which offers AI tools used for military purposes. Also, in a sign of confidence in the business, at the end of last week UBS raised the stock to a buy from neutral and Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a buy rating.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of $189.68, up around 25% from the current share price.

Week Ahead

Oracle earnings

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) prepares to deliver Q3 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday 10 March. Last quarter, the database software firm plunged on results day after Q2 revenue of $16.06 billion fell short of analysts’ expectations for $16.21 billion. Investors shrugged off strong adjusted earnings per share (EPS) which hit $2.26, beating expectations.

According to Refinitiv, Oracle is expected to report EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $16.9 billion. In December, Oracle outlined Q3 guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.70 to $1.74 and revenue growth of 19% to 21%. Focus will be on its cloud infrastructure revenue, software revenue as well as its forward guidance. Options markets are implying a significant move on results day of around 8-9%.

Shares are down over 20% so far this year, caught up in AI jitters and the recent software sell-off. However, analysts mostly remain optimistic towards the company. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $276.22, representing around 80% upside from the current share price. Oppenheimer raised the stock from perform to outperform in late February, suggesting the stock could be poised for a rebound.