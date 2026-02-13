ii Tech Focus: Datadog, Workday, Coinbase, Alphabet Bond
With US technology still a hot sector, ii’s head of investment brings you the latest news, most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform and upcoming results.
Datadog
Datadog Inc Class A (NASDAQ:DDOG) is the best-performing stock on the Nasdaq 100 so far this week. Shares in the cloud monitoring and analytics platform soared by more than 13.5% on Tuesday after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations thanks to the growth in generative AI which has boosted demand for its monitoring tools.
Q4 revenue grew by 29% to $953.2 million (£698 million), ahead of forecasts for $916.6 million, while adjusted earnings per share hit 59 cents, also topping expectations for 55 cents. The company also issued an upbeat outlook for the current quarter, forecasting Q1 revenue of $951 million to $961 million.
It has been a volatile period for the firm caught up in this year’s fears around how AI could disrupt the software industry. Shares are up 10% over the last week but are down by 33% over the past three months. Analysts remain optimistic towards Datadog with an average buy recommendation on the stock and a target price of $182.95, representing around 44% upside to the current share price.
Workday
Workday Inc Class A (NASDAQ:WDAY) is the worst-performing stock on the Nasdaq 100 so far this week. The human resources software firm announced that CEO Carl Eschenbach is stepping down immediately, sending shares down 5% on Monday.
Former CEO Aneel Bhusri will step up to take on the top job. The company has been dealing with squeezed company tech budgets, a competitive landscape, and uncertainty around how the proliferation of AI will ultimately impact companies like Workday.
Shares have struggled lately, losing 15% over the last week and 30% over the last month. Longer term, the stock is down 45% over the past 12 months. Despite softness this week, there is still a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with a current target price of $260.2, up 80% from the current share price.
Alphabet bond
Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s 100-year bond enjoyed extremely strong demand. According to Bloomberg, it received £9.5 billion, or close to 10 times orders for a £1 billion sterling bond. The century bond is the first since Motorola’s issuance in 1997, reports Reuters. Alphabet also raised funds in US dollars and Swiss francs, raising almost $32 billion.
Very long-dated bonds were popular after the financial crisis when interest rates were low, but demand has been weak since the pandemic when inflation rose sharply and interest rates followed. The tech hyperscalers are increasingly reliant on debt to fund their astronomically expensive AI expansion plans. Reuters estimates that total capex at Alphabet, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) will surpass $630 billion this year.
20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform
Coinbase
Coinbase Global Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:COIN) was one of the most bought tech stocks on the ii platform this week ahead of its earnings on Thursday, which revealed a quarterly loss for the first time since 2023. In the final three months of 2025, the cryptocurrency trading platform reported a loss per share of $2.49 versus forecasts for a profit a 55 cents per share. Quarterly transaction revenue slumped to $982.7 million down from $1.56 billion year-on-year. One bright spot was the performance of stablecoins with revenue rising 61% to $364.1 million.
Coinbase has been caught up in the broader cryptocurrency sell-off – the company blamed its weak performance on the “cyclical” nature of the market. Bitcoin is down almost 25% so far this year against the US dollar and around 30% over a one-year period. It peaked in October but struggled during November’s tech volatility sparked by AI bubble fears as well as the broader risk-off mood fuelled by global geopolitical unease that has driven investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold.
Following its earnings, several brokers cut their price targets on Coinbase including JPMorgan, Piper Sandler and Jefferies. Nonetheless, according to Refinitiv, Coinbase maintains a consensus buy recommendation from analysts.
Week Ahead
Tuesday 17 February
Medtronic (PMO), Palo Alto Networks (AMC)
Wednesday 18 February
Fiverr International (PMO)
Thursday 19 February
Alibaba (PMO) E
Key: PMO = Pre Market Open AMC = After Market Close E = Estimated
