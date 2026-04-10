ii Tech Focus: Intel, Samsung, Broadcom, Netflix

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Intel

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) rallied 11.4% on Wednesday, making it the second-best performing stock on the S&P 500, thanks to the Iran ceasefire that fuelled a major relief rally and the best day for US markets in around a year. Intel hit a five-year high as investors shifted back into riskier sectors like tech, providing a tailwind for AI-related names.

Meanwhile, adding to the optimism, Intel announced on Tuesday it is joining the Terafab project with SpaceX and xAI and Tesla to help refactor silicon fab technology. Intel said its “ability to design, fabricate, and package ultra-high-performance chips at scale will help accelerate Terafab’s aim to produce 1 TW/year of compute to power future advances in AI and robotics”.

Samsung

Samsung Electronics said it is expecting a more than eight-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit year-on-year, beating expectations thanks to strong AI infrastructure demand and higher chip prices. This helped lift shares in South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix by 15% as investors anticipated a strong read across for Samsung’s rival.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 6-8 April 2026.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has announced a long-term deal with Google to develop custom AI chips. It also signed a tie-up with Anthropic to provide 3.5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity. Shares in Broadcom are up nearly 12% over the last week and are up 125% over the last year. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with an average price target of $466.29, representing about 33% upside from the current share price. Broadcom is one of the most bought tech stocks on the ii platform so far this week.

Meanwhile, Anthropic said its revenue run rate surpassed $30 billion versus $9 billion at the end of 2025 thanks to strong demand for its Claude services. Over a thousand business customers are spending over $1 million per year, more than doubling since February.​​​

Week Ahead

Netflix

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) prepares to kick off US tech earnings season with Q1 results on Thursday 16 April after the market close.

Shares have struggled since the highs in June last year. However, sentiment has been turning more positive since February when the stock surged after investors cheered its decision to walk away from a bid for Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming and film studio assets.

Last quarter, Netflix delivered a small beat on the top and bottom lines with earnings per share (EPS) hitting 56 cents on revenue of $12.05 billion, and it reached a key milestone of 325 million global paid subscribers. However, its guidance for Q1 EPS is only 76 cents, falling short of expectations for 81 cents.

In Q1, aside from EPS and revenue, focus will be on its average revenue per use (ARPU), advertising revenues, and whether Netflix will upgrade its full-year guidance in light of recent subscription price increases.

Netflix recently enjoyed some positive updates from the analyst community. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy from neutral in anticipation of a strong Q1 earnings report. It also raised its price target on the stock to $120 from $100. Meanwhile, at the end of March, UBS described Netflix as a ‘top pick’ in the media space. The bank told clients, "We believe the wider direct-to-consumer environment will continue to shift in Netflix's favor with peers rationalizing spend and raising price while industry consolidation would only accelerate these trends."

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with an average target price of $114.82, up around 16% from the current share price. There are 41 buy recommendations, versus 12 holds and no sells.