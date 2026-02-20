ii Tech Focus: Meta, Nvidia, Raspberry Pi, Palo Alto

Screens showing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company’s logo. Photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) have announced a multi-year mega chip tie-up in a deal that could potentially be worth as much as $50 billion (£37 billion).

Facebook’s parent company will buy millions of chips from Nvidia, covering its existing Blackwell chips, its upcoming Rubin artificial intelligence (AI) chips and its Grace and Vera central processors. It is estimated that almost two-thirds of Nvidia’s total revenue is derived from just four hyperscalers including Meta.

Nvidia is facing intense competition from Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), and companies such as Meta, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), which are all trying to build their own in-house chips. However, Nvidia has been a key beneficiary of the astronomical spending spree under way among these hyperscalers in the AI arms race.

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI) temporarily reached a market capitalisation of £1 billion for the first time in nine months this week after shares enjoyed a meme stock-style surge. On 16 February, CEO Eben Upton bought shares, potentially prompting opportunistic investors to follow suit after the stock traded at depressed levels, dropping below its IPO price from 2024 earlier this month. The Financial Times also reports that social media posts suggested there was a “sudden surge in demand’ for its ‘credit card-sized computers among AI hobbyists’”, fueling AI speculative share buying.

Week Ahead

Nvidia

Nvidia prepares to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday 25 February. As the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of around $4.5 trillion, it has been the poster child for the AI frenzy.

Nvidia’s shares have performed extremely well since late 2022, although the stock has struggled since November’s volatility sparked by AI bubble fears. There is a high bar going into Wednesday’s earnings for the AI chip giant. Last quarter, Nvidia delivered very strong sales and earnings growth as well as impressive guidance. Investors are hoping for more of the same next week.

According to Refinitiv, Q4 adjusted earnings per share is expected to hit $1.53 versus $1.30 last quarter on revenues of $65.8 billion, up from $57.01 billion in Q3. Focus will be on its data centre revenue which is expected to hit $60.1 billion versus $51.2 billion last quarter. Investors will also seek reassurance about the demand outlook for its AI chips that might justify its lofty valuation amid an increasingly competitive landscape versus rivals such as AMD and in-house chips.

Amid the success of its Blackwell chips, which are reportedly largely sold out, investors will be looking for any insights into Rubin, its next-generation AI computing architecture. Investors will also be looking out for any clarity around the China sales outlook after the Trump administration partially reversed an export ban late last year.

According to Refinitiv, Nvidia retains its analyst buy recommendation, with a current average target price of $254.81, up around 35% from the current share price. Shares are roughly flat year-to-date and are up 35% over the last year.

Monday 23 February

Riot Platforms (AMC) E

Tuesday 24 February

HP Inc (AMC), Lucid Group (AMC)

Wednesday 25 February

IonQ (AMC), MARA Holdings (AMC) E, Nvidia (AMC), Salesforce (AMC), Snowflake (AMC), Synopsys (AMC), The Trade Desk (AMC)

Thursday 26 February

Baidu (PMO), Block (AMC), Intuit (AMC), Rocket Lab (AMC)

Key: PMO = Pre Market Open AMC = After Market Close E = Estimated