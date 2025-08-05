Most-bought investments: July 2025

Investors seek exposure to crypto markets – with VanEck Crypto and Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF entering the most-bought list for passive funds

Metals One takes the top spot for most-bought equities, and BP drops off the after featuring strongly in the list across Q2

New entrants to ii’s most-bought investment trusts list all invest in equities – marking rising investor confidence as stock markets jumped in July.

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in July 2025.

When it comes to passives, the Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equityfund takes the number one spot for the first time – dethroning iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN), which moved down to fifth place.

The theme of the month seemed to be crypto markets, as a new entrant to the passives list is the VanEck Crypto&Blckchan Innovtr ETF A USD GBP (LSE:DAGB). While investors can’t own cryptocurrencies within their ISAs, they’re able to gain exposure to crypto markets through this ETF – which owns companies that are linked to the cryptocurrency world and related industries.

Similarly, The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS:SWC) stayed in our top 10 list of most-bought equities in July, following its adoption of a bitcoin treasury policy – making it a cryptocurrency proxy play for investors.

Four new entrants came into the most-bought investment trusts list this month: Henderson Far East Income Ord (LSE:HFEL), Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT), Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL) and F&C Investment Trust Ord (LSE:FCIT). All invest in equities – marking rising investor confidence as stock markets strengthened in July.

Small-cap battery metals miner Metals One (LSE:MET1)took the top spot of the most-bought equities list in July, pushing ahead of the previous month’s frontrunner Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), which moved down to third place.

Big dividend player Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) shot up to second place, after not featuring in the top 10 list last month.

BP (LSE:BP.) fell off the list after consistently featuring in the top three across Q2, and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped back into the list at number five after not featuring in June.

Below, interactive investor’s experts explore July 2025’s most-bought data in more depth.

Funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on ii in July,Sam Benstead, Fixed Income Lead, says: “There were four new entries on our top-10 most-bought trusts list in July: Henderson Far East Income, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Temple Bar and F&C Investment Trust.

“All invest in equities, indicative of rising investor confidence as stock markets around the world jumped higher in July.

“Four of the 10 most-bought trusts were global equity funds, reflecting the value investors place on allowing a fund manager to take a “go-anywhere” approach to stock picking. Two of these were tech-focussed trusts – Scottish Mortgage and Polar Capital Techology Trust – highlighting the enduring appeal of backing some of the world’s most exciting businesses, particularly as developments in artificial intelligence technology continue.

“The other big theme in July was income. City of London, Greencoat UK Wind, Henderson Far East Income, NextEnergy Solar Fund and JP Morgan Global Growth & Income all have income objectives, paying yields of 4.3%, 8.4%, 10.8%, 11.2% and 4% respectively.

“This shows that investors continue to value the role that investment trusts can play in income generation, particularly those that own unlisted assets, such as renewable energy infrastructure.”

“When it comes to active funds, we had a new entry in ninth place – Blue Whale Growth fund. The high-conviction fund, launched in 2017, currently has 27 holdings. Among its top 10 positions are chip-maker Nvidia, rideshare and food delivery platform Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and Hynix, a South Korean supplier of high bandwidth memory chips.

“While Fundsmith Equity moved up one place last month, taking the sixth spot, its top 10 holding Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO)suffered last week after the pharma firm cut its full-year guidance. Manager Terry Smith complained about the Danish maker of weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy’s performance in the quality-growth fund’s half-year report.

“Slipping down the list to 10th place was Jupiter India. Indian equities are just less popular than they were a year ago. A lot of money moved into the sector, and a lot is probably moving out now because returns have been less good. Over the past 12 months, this fund is flat. Over three years, it’s up 79%.”

“Looking at passives, low-cost, global funds were popular in July’s top 10, including Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index and HSBC FTSE All-World Index. It’s always sensible to take a quick look at the country allocation in the fund factsheet before investing, so that you can get the right fit for your portfolio. For example, some global funds invest in developing markets and some don’t.”

Equities

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on ii in July, Richard Hunter, Head of Markets, says:“Somewhere towards the top of the risk spectrum are small exploration companies and one in particular has caught the eye of the most determined ii customers.

“Metals One currently has a market cap of £23.5 million and a share price of 4.9p, but that is only part of the recent story. Unknown in February when the shares traded at 2.4p, feverish speculation in May around a potential acquisition in Norway, which would give the company access to gold, copper and nickel deposits, was followed by unsubstantiated claims from outside the company of a massive uranium find.

“The shares then peaked at over 50p in May, since when share dilution, company fundraising and there being no confirmation as to the uranium claims have subsequently seen the share price crater to its current level. Even so, in July Metals One was the most-purchased share among ii customers.

“Elsewhere, the news was more serene, although Tesla continues to attract our traders. The shares have had a rocky ride and are currently down by 20% so far this year, as there have been growing reports of slowing sales. Nonetheless, some remain convinced by the company’s recovery and longer-term potential.

“Also in the top 10 once more is Rolls-Royce. A 120% rise in the share price which has lifted the company to a near £90 billion market cap – and the fifth largest in the FTSE 100 – has not been enough to deter followers of the stock because of valuation concerns. The price has risen by an astonishing 1250% over the last five years and half-year numbers at the end of the month prompted a 12% rise as the group reported strong progress across each of its divisions. With flying hours on the increase and with no signs of defence spending wavering, the story may yet have further to run.”

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN JULY 2025