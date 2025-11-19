One theme and fund for the next decade

In a market increasingly shaped by powerful macro narratives – from shifting inflation dynamics to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) – thematic investing has never been more relevant.

“This is especially evident in the AI boom that has led the market since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, where hundreds of billions of projected revenues require some leap of faith,” says Shavar Halberstadt, equity research analyst at Winterflood Securities.

“In such an environment, thematic investing is particularly well placed to navigate the market, by selecting a niche that benefits from macro tailwinds and leveraging specialist knowledge to invest in key beneficiaries.”

We asked a range of experts to identify one theme for the next decade and the fund or vehicle they would use to capture it. The result highlights five powerful structural trends, expressed through investment trusts, active funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – illustrating the diverse ways investors can access thematic opportunities.

Reshoring

The reconfiguration of global supply chains is one of the defining investment themes of the decade. For Lauren Smith, associate fund manager of EdenTree European Equity, which features in ii’s sustainable fund ACE 40 list, the drivers are as much political as economic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of the globalised system,” she says. “Since then, rising geopolitical tensions and the upending of global trade have elevated what was once a purely business concern into a matter of geopolitical stability and sovereignty.”

Governments are responding with significant regulatory and fiscal support. In Germany alone, around €500 billion (£441 billion) of infrastructure spending is expected over the next 12 years. Smith believes this wave of investment will benefit sectors such as construction materials, industrial equipment and energy infrastructure.

“The expansion of factories, manufacturing facilities and data centres requires building materials, pipes, cables, cooling equipment and other ancillary services – areas in which we already have holdings at attractive valuations,” she says, pointing to technotrans SE (XETRA:TTR1), Indus Holding AG (XETRA:INH) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (EURONEXT:SGO) as examples.

Blair Couper, co-manager of the abrdn Future Supply Chains ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:ASCH), says the shift towards reshoring and nearshoring reflects a broader realignment of priorities.

“Supply chains are no longer just about efficiency – they’re about resilience, sovereignty and strategic control,” he says. “The confluence of rising geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation and green investment is creating a new set of winners and losers.”

Couper highlights Advantest, a Japanese company which makes equipment to test the fidelity of leading-edge semiconductor chips, and WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC), an Australian software business that helps automate complex freight and customs processes, as companies positioned to benefit.

Ageing population

Global life expectancy is projected to reach 77 years, with adults aged 60 and above expected to surpass two billion by 2050.

“Advancements in technology and improved medical services mean people are healthier for longer, enabling them to enjoy extended retirements,” says Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor. “While this demographic shift presents challenges, it also unlocks compelling investment opportunities.”

For broad exposure, the iShares Ageing Population ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:AGES) invests in companies supplying essential products and services to adults aged 60 and over, including medical devices, elder care and retirement services. The 340-stock portfolio is heavily weighted towards healthcare, financial services and insurance, making it best suited as a satellite holding, Lipski adds.

The trend of ageing populations was one of the key discussion points in interactive investor’s recent podcast episode, which focused on the outlook for the healthcare sector.

Healthcare-focused investment trusts offer more targeted exposure. Anthony Leatham, head of investment companies research at Peel Hunt, notes that long-term demographic trends driving demand and innovation have been overshadowed by tariff and drug pricing uncertainty, but sentiment is now improving.

“Importantly, we are seeing a turning point in news flow and fund flows, supported by eye-catching M&A,” he says.

He highlights Worldwide Healthcare Ord (LSE:WWH) trust as well positioned to benefit from drug discovery, enhanced diagnostics, medical technology and AI, while James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, picks Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Ord (LSE:PCGH).

For a more focused life sciences approach, Leatham points to HBM Healthcare Investments AG Ord (SIX:HBMN), whose portfolio of both private and public companies is “well-stocked with potential catalyst events”.