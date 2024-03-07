Share Sleuth: three winners to trim, here’s how I decided which one to pick

Dewhurst has two classes of shares; DWHT (unbroken line) are ordinary shares, DWHA (broken line) are ‘A’ shares. The ‘A’ shares have all the same rights as the ordinaries except the right to vote at company meetings. Share Sleuth holds the ordinary shares. A ‘b’ on the chart indicates an addition to the portfolio, and an ‘s’ indicates a reduction in the portfolio’s holding. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. What I reduced The Decision Engine is telling me to reduce or eliminate three holdings. This is not because they are bad businesses, in fact they are all rather special. It is because advances in their share prices mean they are over-represented in the portfolio. Tristel (LSE:TSTL) is in the frame because it is the portfolio’s lowest-ranked share, with a score of 5.5/10. Almost all of its low score (3.5 out of 4.5 marks deducted) is down to the fact that the market values the shares at 42 times normalised profit. Because I have already reduced it twice, Share Sleuth’s Tristel holding is only 1.9% of the portfolio’s total value, which means the next reduction would eliminate it (because the minimum trade size is 2.5%). The portfolio’s holdings in Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) (score 5.8) and 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR) (score 6.3) are both just over 5% of the portfolio's total value. That means I could reduce them and still be left with holdings worth more than 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. To my shame, I chose to reduce the Bloomsbury holding. It is slightly bigger than the 4Imprint holding, and sentiment prevents me from saying goodbye to Tristel even though I want to reduce the number of holdings in the portfolio! Shares for the future: a company I like at a 12-year low

What you can learn from how ISA millionaires made their fortunes Bloomsbury shares have risen strongly after the company reported that House of Flame and Shadow, the latest fantasy novel from Sarah J. Maas, was number one pretty much across the English language-speaking world. The author is even eclipsing the company’s other licences to print money, Harry Potter and Bloomsbury Digital Resources (digitised multimedia collections for schools and universities). It is a very impressive performance, and although I have never read Sarah J. Maas, I have enjoyed lots of books published by Bloomsbury. Reducing holdings in winners is really hard, but I am compelled to keep investing in the highest-scoring shares. To do that, I must liberate money from the lowest scorers.

“b” indicates an addition to the portfolio and “s” a reduction in the holding. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. This month’s trade As usual, I slept on the decision. Then on Thursday 29 February (it’s a leap year!) I reduced the portfolio’s holding in Bloomsbury Publishing by 836 shares. The actual price, quoted by a broker, was a shade over 557p, which raised £4,649 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees. Share Sleuth performance At the close on Friday 1 March, Share Sleuth was worth £185,486, 518% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £79,144, an increase of 164%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After the reduction in the Bloomsbury holding and dividends paid during the month from Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Dewhurst, Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS), Solid State (LSE:SOLI) and Victrex (LSE:VCT), Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £5,380. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is £4,675. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 5,380 Shares 180,098 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 185,478 518 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 2,585 -36 BMY Bloomsbury 845 3,203 4,479 40 AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 4,077 -9 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,239 32 CHH Churchill China 1,058 12,223 10,845 -11 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 8,480 126 CLBS Celebrus 1,528 3,509 3,171 -10 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 4,988 184 FOUR 4Imprint 190 3,688 11,058 200 GAW Games Workshop 100 4,571 9,500 108 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 14,896 124 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 5,747 30 HWDN Howden Joinery 2,020 12,718 17,093 34 JET2 Jet2 456 250 6,503 2,501 LTHM James Latham 750 9,235 8,400 -9 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 5,961 19 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 1,904 -51 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 5,256 -28 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 10,174 63 RWS RWS 2,790 9,199 5,781 -37 SOLI Solid State 356 1,028 4,432 331 TET Treatt 763 1,082 3,083 185 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 7,220 227 TSTL Tristel 750 268 3,600 1,242 TUNE Focusrite 2,020 14,128 8,282 -41 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 3,787 -41 XPP XP Power 240 4,589 2,558 -44 Notes

29 Feb 2024: Reduced Bloomsbury Publishing

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £185,486 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £79,144 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns shares in all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio.

See our guide to the Decision Engine and the Share Sleuth Portfolio for more information.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

