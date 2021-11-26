Top 25 most-traded companies on AIM

AIM is becoming more liquid and plenty of AIM shares boast high volumes. Our award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore discusses the stocks driving a trading boom on the junior market.

Trading in AIM shares has reached new highs during the Covid-19 pandemic. The total number of trades and the value of those trades reached a new annual peak in 2020 and this has already been beaten 10 months into the current financial year.

There were 17.1 million trades in 2020, according to monthly AIM statistics published by the London Stock Exchange, and there have already been 17.2 million trades during 2021. There were nearly £83 billion worth of trades in 2020 and, so far this year, there have been £84.3 billion. This is despite monthly numbers of trades and the value of those trades being lower in recent months than they were earlier this year.

The average number of daily trades was 67,346 in 2020 and the current average for 2021 is 81,993.

During October, the average number of daily trades was 75,985, up from 74,024 the previous month. The peak was in January when average daily trades were 107,893, while the average daily trading value was £559.3 million.

The average number of daily trades declined month on month up until August, but they have been rising in September and October. The peak month during 2020 was November when the number of trades averaged 80,868 each day, which is lower than the current average for 2021.

The overall liquidity of AIM is improving, and it is not just the larger companies. This shows that when there is demand for shares liquidity can be created. The high profile of some AIM companies has helped in this respect, with most of the highly traded shares being the largest companies, such as Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR).

Budget airline and tour operator Jet2 (LSE:JET2) has remained one of the most-traded shares despite the ups and downs of the sector in the past couple of years. Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) was one of the most-traded AIM shares years ago when it was Majestic Wine, and it has returned to the list following its successful transformation into an online subscription wine seller.

ASOS and Boohoo

Online retailers ASOS (LSE:ASC) and Boohoo (LSE:BOO) do not dominate AIM trading as they used to in the past. However, they were still the two most-traded shares during October 2021, even though neither is in the top five companies by market capitalisation any longer. The total value of their trades was £1.04 billion, compared with the total value of AIM trades in October of £7.44 billion. That means they accounted for just under 14% of the total.

In October 2019, which was prior to Covid-19 and before the UK general election, trading in the shares of the online retailers generated £803.6 million out of a monthly figure of £4.92 billion. That equates to 16.3% of AIM trade value in the month.

However, it was different for the number of trades. There were 291,674 trades in the companies out of a total number of AIM trades of 1,595,694 during October 2021. That is 18.3% of the total, which is an increase from 17.4% for October 2019.

In October 2020, the two companies accounted for 17.4% of the trades by value and 21.2% of the number of trades. That was a point where lockdowns had been initially negative but then provided a boost to revenues and profitability.

There is a longer-term trend. In October 2018, they accounted for 22% of the trades by value and 21.2% of the number of trades. The comparatives for October 2017 were 24.1% and 20%.

There is a significant downward trend in the share of the total value of trades on AIM. In five years, the share has fallen from nearly one-quarter to less than one-seventh. The trend in terms of number of trades is less marked but still noticeable and probably suggests that these two companies remain favourites with private investors where the amounts invested are smaller. The average value of a trade was just over £3,500 last month, compared with nearly £5,000 in October 2019.

Although, ASOS and Boohoo are regularly traded it makes sense to compare the same month each year so there is a consistency in comparisons. ASOS has results in October, while Boohoo’s interims are at the end of September, so it tends to be a relatively active period. In September 2021, they accounted for less than 9% of the value of trades and just under 12% of the total number of AIM trades.