The Week Ahead: Next, Greggs and dividends

31st December 2021 09:48

Lee Wild from interactive investor

It’s set to be a quiet start to 2022 in terms of company announcements, but updates from two of the country’s biggest retailers will be closely watched for clues as to the state of UK consumer spending.

Monday 3 January 2022

UK Bank Holiday

Tuesday 4 January

Wednesday 5 January

AGM/EGM
Trackwise Designs

Thursday 6 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo Pacific Group (LSE:APF) Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO), Experian (LSE:EXPN) and Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO).

Trading statements
Next (LSE:NXT), Greggs (LSE:GRG), Clarkson, Made.com

AGM/EGM
Spinnaker Acquisitions

Friday 7 January

AGM/EGM
Cellular Goods, Northern Venture Trust, Global Resources Investment Trust

