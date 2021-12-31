The Week Ahead: Next, Greggs and dividends
It’s set to be a quiet start to 2022 in terms of company announcements, but updates from two of the country’s biggest retailers will be closely watched for clues as to the state of UK consumer spending.
Monday 3 January 2022
UK Bank Holiday
Tuesday 4 January
Nothing in the diary yet
Wednesday 5 January
AGM/EGM
Trackwise Designs
Thursday 6 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo Pacific Group (LSE:APF) Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO), Experian (LSE:EXPN) and Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO).
Trading statements
Next (LSE:NXT), Greggs (LSE:GRG), Clarkson, Made.com
AGM/EGM
Spinnaker Acquisitions
Friday 7 January
AGM/EGM
Cellular Goods, Northern Venture Trust, Global Resources Investment Trust
