Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Robert Walters, Topps Tiles, Entain

1st April 2022 10:08

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the final days of the current tax year and first few days of the new one. Our head of markets runs through what he thinks will be the highlights.

Monday 4 April

Trading statements

CentralNic, Elixirr International, Xpediator

AGM/EGM

Poolbeg Pharma

Tuesday 5 April

Trading statements

DP Eurasia, Homeserve, Moonpig Group, Next Fifteen Communications Group, Quixant, SourceBio International

AGM/EGM

Allied Minds, Athelney Trust, Scottish American Investment

Wednesday 6 April

Trading statements

Applied Graphene Materials, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Hilton Food Group, Hyve Group, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), Wentworth Resources

AGM/EGM

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Thursday 7 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn (LSE:ABDN), Aviva (LSE:AV.), Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)

Trading statements

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Attraqt Group, Entain (LSE:ENT), Robert Walters (LSE:RWA), Tracsis

AGM/EGM

RM

Friday 8 April

Trading statements

CMC Markets

AGM/EGM

Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO)

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Everything you need to know about tax year end

in about 1 hour

Market snapshot: new quarter, fresh hope

about 1 hour ago

Ian Cowie: the investment trust I’ve bought you’ve probably not heard of

1 day ago

Investment lessons from veteran fund managers

about 24 hours ago

Fuel price map of Britain: does your petrol cost more than this?

2 days ago

Scottish Mortgage: time to buy the country’s most popular trust?

3 days ago

Funds and investment trusts with the punchiest portfolios

2 days ago

A growth stock to play the bitcoin and cryptocurrency theme

2 days ago

Chart of the week: can Rolls-Royce shares almost double from here?

4 days ago

How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income

10 days ago