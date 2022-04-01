The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Robert Walters, Topps Tiles, Entain
There are plenty of results for investors to watch out for in the final days of the current tax year and first few days of the new one. Our head of markets runs through what he thinks will be the highlights.
- What other investors are reading right now: 31 March 2022
- Ian Cowie: the investment trust I’ve bought you’ve probably not heard of
- 10 scenarios where a tax-efficient account is your friend
Monday 4 April
Trading statements
CentralNic, Elixirr International, Xpediator
AGM/EGM
Poolbeg Pharma
Tuesday 5 April
Trading statements
DP Eurasia, Homeserve, Moonpig Group, Next Fifteen Communications Group, Quixant, SourceBio International
AGM/EGM
Allied Minds, Athelney Trust, Scottish American Investment
Wednesday 6 April
Trading statements
Applied Graphene Materials, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Hilton Food Group, Hyve Group, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), Wentworth Resources
AGM/EGM
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure
- Funds and investment trusts with the punchiest portfolios
- Why the most-popular sector has a lack of fund winners
- Fuel price map of Britain: does your petrol cost more than this?
Thursday 7 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include abrdn (LSE:ABDN), Aviva (LSE:AV.), Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
Trading statements
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Attraqt Group, Entain (LSE:ENT), Robert Walters (LSE:RWA), Tracsis
AGM/EGM
RM
Friday 8 April
Trading statements
CMC Markets
AGM/EGM
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks