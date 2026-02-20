Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, Diageo, HSBC, IAG, Ocado
Heavyweight miners are queuing up to publish results in the coming days, joining a host of popular stocks slated to report numbers. Here are the key dates for your diary.
20th February 2026 12:00
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 23 February
Trading statements
Mony Group
AGM/EGM
Impax Environmental Markets, Inspecs Group
Tuesday 24 February
Trading statements
Brooks Macdonald, City of London Investment Group, ConvaTec Group, Croda International, Ferguson Enterprises, Georgia Capital, McBride, Standard Chartered, Uniphar, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
NewRiver REIT
Wednesday 25 February
Trading statements
AFC Energy, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Avingtrans, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Haleon, Hammerson, Hays, Hiscox, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), International Personal Finance, Lion Finance, Morgan Sindall, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Shaftesbury Capital, St James's Place, Valterra Platinum
AGM/EGM
Ariana Resources, Bankers Investment Trust, Centaur Media, Image Scan Holdings, Oxford Metrics, Victorian Plumbing
Thursday 26 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Alliance Witan, Ashmore Group and Unilever.
Trading statements
Bodycote, Derwent London, Drax, Flutter Entertainment, Greencoat UK Wind, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Intuit, Jupiter Fund Management, London Stock Exchange Group, Ocado, Pantheon International, PPHE Hotel Group, Rathbones Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), WPP
AGM/EGM
ME Group International, Kitwave Group, Sound Energy, Tungsten West
Friday 27 February
Trading statements
Croma Security Solutions Group, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), Just Group, ME Group International, Melrose Industries, Rathbones, Rightmove, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, Winking Studios
AGM/EGM
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Europa Oil & Gas, Gooch & Housego, Home REIT, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
