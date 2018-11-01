BMO Investments

BMO Managed Portfolio Income & Growth Trust plc

The Trust invests in underlying investment companies providing a good level of diversification by underlying management style, geography, sector and company. It has two Portfolios; the Income Portfolio and the Growth Portfolio. The objective for the Income Portfolio is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth. Income dividends are paid quarterly. The objective for the Growth portfolio is to provide investors with capital growth.