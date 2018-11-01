BMO Investments
We can trace our investment roots back to 1868, when F&C Investment Trust, the world’s oldest collect investment fund launched, and have been adding to our offering ever since. We currently manage 10 Investment Trusts, providing a range of investment opportunities including access to equities, bonds, property and private equity. Each trust has different aims and objectives with the option of capital growth, income or a combination of both and with a specific regional focus or with a global remit.
BMO Managed Portfolio Income & Growth Trust plc
The Trust invests in underlying investment companies providing a good level of diversification by underlying management style, geography, sector and company. It has two Portfolios; the Income Portfolio and the Growth Portfolio. The objective for the Income Portfolio is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth. Income dividends are paid quarterly. The objective for the Growth portfolio is to provide investors with capital growth.
The objective for the Income Portfolio of assets is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of Investment Companies. It is the Managers intention that the Income Portfolio will hold a portfolio of Investment Companies which focus on offering an income yield above the yield of the FTSE All-Share Index and that the Income Portfolio will be diversified through holding at least 25 investments.
The objective for the Growth Portfolio is to provide growth shareholders with capital growth from a diversified portfolio of investment companies. The Growth Portfolio invests in a diversified portfolio of at least 25 investment companies that have underlying investment exposures across a range of geographic regions and sectors and the focus of which is to maximise total returns, principally through capital growth.
To secure long-term capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mainly of UK FTSE All-Share companies. The Portfolio of around 80 holdings is diversified with the majority in large and mid-capitalisation companies.
Aims to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income with the potential for income and capital growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.
The objective of the trust is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets.
The investment objective is to secure a high total return by investing in smaller companies worldwide.
Aims to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.
The investment objective of the trust is to maximise total returns by investing in Pan European equities and UK direct property, focusing on long term capital and income growth.
The objective of the trust is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing primarily in an internationally diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.
Aims to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital returns, together with prospects for capital growth. In pursuit of this objective, the Company invests predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum.
Aims to achieve growth of capital through investment in quoted small and medium-sized companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. A high distribution policy has been adopted and dividends are paid from a mix of income and capital reserves.
