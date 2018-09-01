Home >

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 31 AUGUST 2019

European markets declined in August as market sentiment was negatively impacted amid increasing concerns over a global economic slowdown. Accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks boosted most asset classes this year. However, overall investor sentiment has weakened recently with the reduced pace of economic expansion and escalation in US-China trade tensions. This, coupled with the late-cycle market environment could lead to a continued increase in market volatility.

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019

European markets were supported in July by the expectations of a rate-cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) given the slowdown in growth and subdued inflation.  An accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks boosted most asset classes this year. However, the overall investor sentiment has weakened recently with the reduced pace of economic expansion and escalation in US-China trade tensions. This, coupled with the late-cycle market environment might lead to continued increase in market volatility.

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC MARCH 2019

European equities rose in March, supported by the accommodative monetary policy stance by the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve. On the macroeconomic front, growth momentum is weakening. Even though European equities appear reasonably valued, corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downwards as rising input prices remain a headwind, thereby squeezing profit margins for businesses with weak pricing power.

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC FEBRUARY 2019

European equities rose in February as investor sentiment was supported by tentative signs of progress in US-China trade talks, strong corporate earnings and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) accommodative monetary policy stance. On the macroeconomic front, lead indicators for global economies have continued to slow. In the wake of last year’s declines, valuations for European stocks have improved, but appear far from trough levels. Corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downwards as rising input prices continue to be a headwind, thereby squeezing profit margins for businesses with weak pricing power. Against this backdrop, the Trust will remain focussed on good quality companies that have pricing power and can grow their dividends over the long term.

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC JANUARY 2019

European equities rebounded in January, as the risk averse mood
prevailing in global equity markets during the previous quarter
receded somewhat.
On the macroeconomic front, lead indicators for global economies
have continued to slow. In the wake of last year’s declines,
valuations for European stocks have improved, but appear far from
trough levels. Corporate earnings forecasts are being revised
downwards as rising input prices continue to be a headwind,
thereby squeezing profit margins for businesses with weak pricing
power. Against this backdrop, the Trust will remain focused on
good quality companies that have pricing power and can grow
their dividends over the long term.

 