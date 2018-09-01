FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 30 JUNE 2019

European markets rose in June as most global central banks indicated towards an accommodative monetary stance, which supported investor appetite for higher risk assets.

Expectations of monetary policy easing by central banks boosted most asset classes this year. There is a risk, therefore, that investors may be disappointed by the scale of monetary easing in the months ahead. Further, the accommodative monetary stance may not translate into better economic and corporate earnings growth. Given the late-cycle market environment, the overall outlook remains uncertain.