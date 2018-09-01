FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 31 AUGUST 2019
European markets declined in August as market sentiment was negatively impacted amid increasing concerns over a global economic slowdown. Accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks boosted most asset classes this year. However, overall investor sentiment has weakened recently with the reduced pace of economic expansion and escalation in US-China trade tensions. This, coupled with the late-cycle market environment could lead to a continued increase in market volatility.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019
European markets were supported in July by the expectations of a rate-cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) given the slowdown in growth and subdued inflation. An accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks boosted most asset classes this year. However, the overall investor sentiment has weakened recently with the reduced pace of economic expansion and escalation in US-China trade tensions. This, coupled with the late-cycle market environment might lead to continued increase in market volatility.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 30 JUNE 2019
European markets rose in June as most global central banks indicated towards an accommodative monetary stance, which supported investor appetite for higher risk assets.
Expectations of monetary policy easing by central banks boosted most asset classes this year. There is a risk, therefore, that investors may be disappointed by the scale of monetary easing in the months ahead. Further, the accommodative monetary stance may not translate into better economic and corporate earnings growth. Given the late-cycle market environment, the overall outlook remains uncertain.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC MARCH 2019
European equities rose in March, supported by the accommodative monetary policy stance by the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve. On the macroeconomic front, growth momentum is weakening. Even though European equities appear reasonably valued, corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downwards as rising input prices remain a headwind, thereby squeezing profit margins for businesses with weak pricing power.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC FEBRUARY 2019
European equities rose in February as investor sentiment was supported by tentative signs of progress in US-China trade talks, strong corporate earnings and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) accommodative monetary policy stance. On the macroeconomic front, lead indicators for global economies have continued to slow. In the wake of last year’s declines, valuations for European stocks have improved, but appear far from trough levels. Corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downwards as rising input prices continue to be a headwind, thereby squeezing profit margins for businesses with weak pricing power. Against this backdrop, the Trust will remain focussed on good quality companies that have pricing power and can grow their dividends over the long term.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC JANUARY 2019
European equities rebounded in January, as the risk averse mood
prevailing in global equity markets during the previous quarter
receded somewhat.
On the macroeconomic front, lead indicators for global economies
have continued to slow. In the wake of last year’s declines,
valuations for European stocks have improved, but appear far from
trough levels. Corporate earnings forecasts are being revised
downwards as rising input prices continue to be a headwind,
thereby squeezing profit margins for businesses with weak pricing
power. Against this backdrop, the Trust will remain focused on
good quality companies that have pricing power and can grow
their dividends over the long term.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC DECEMBER 2018
European equities declined in December on risk-off sentiment in
financial markets. Lingering concerns about a possible slowdown in
the global economy, Brexit-related uncertainties and ongoing trade
friction between the US and China weighed on markets.
The European market outlook remains uncertain amid heightened
volatility. Overall, a rise in US bond yields and concerns around
weakening global economic growth has resulted in increased risk
aversion among investors. Some parts of the market are
experiencing a rotation away from ‘expensive’ growth stocks
towards ‘defensive’ value stocks.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC NOVEMBER 2018
European equities closed in negative territory for a second consecutive month, reflecting concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth and the ongoing trade wars. The European market outlook remains uncertain amid heightened volatility. Overall, US bond yields have risen which has resulted in increased risk aversion among investors. Some parts of the market are experiencing a rotation away from ‘expensive’ growth stocks towards ‘defensive’ value stocks. Also, earnings, although still growing year on year, are being revised down slightly as input prices continue to rise, thereby squeezing margins for companies with weak pricing power. In this environment, the Trust will remain focused on good qua
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC OCTOBER 2018
European equities declined in October, reflecting concerns about rising interest rates and a slowdown in global economic growth. The European market outlook remains uncertain amid heightened volatility. The third quarter saw a rise in US bond yields and resulted in increased risk aversion among the investors. Markets saw a rotation away from ‘expensive’ growth stocks towards ‘defensive’ value stocks. Also, earnings, although still growing year on year, are being revised down slightly as commodities and input prices continue to rise, thereby squeezing margins for companies with weak pricing power. In this environment, the Trust will remain focussed on good quality companies that can grow their dividends over the long term.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC SEPTEMBER 2018
European markets ended slightly lower in September, as investor
sentiment was hurt by Italy's higher than expected budget deficit.
The outlook for Europe remains uncertain amid heightened
volatility. The third quarter saw a rise in US bond yields and
resulted in some risk aversion among investors. Markets also saw a
rotation away from ‘expensive’ growth stocks towards ‘defensive’
value stocks. Although earnings are still growing on a year on year
basis, they are being revised down slightly as commodities and
input prices continue to rise. In this environment, the Trust will
remain focused on good quality companies that can grow their
dividends over the long term.
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC AUGUST 2018
European markets declined in August as market sentiment was negatively impacted amid increasing concerns over a global economic slowdown. Accommodative monetary policy stance by central banks boosted most asset classes this year. However, overall investor sentiment has weakened recently with the reduced pace of economic expansion and escalation in US-China trade tensions. This, coupled with the late-cycle market environment could lead to a continued increase in market volatility.