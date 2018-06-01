About Invesco Perpetual

At Invesco Perpetual we have a 68* strong investment team dedicated to investing our clients’ money with two key principles in mind:

Avoid the ‘noise’ of everyday markets to invest for long-term trends

Do not simply follow market sentiment or invest in fashionable companies. Through carrying out their own thorough stock research and regularly meeting with management, they take active investment positions with confidence

We are aware that each of our clients has a unique investment goal and that is why we have designed a diverse product range to meet a number of objectives, including capital growth, income or a combination of both. We seek to achieve this across a number of equity, bond and multi asset funds and a range of investment trusts.

*Source: Invesco Perpetual as at 31 December 2016