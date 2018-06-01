Invesco Perpetual
About Invesco Perpetual
At Invesco Perpetual we have a 68* strong investment team dedicated to investing our clients’ money with two key principles in mind:
- Avoid the ‘noise’ of everyday markets to invest for long-term trends
- Do not simply follow market sentiment or invest in fashionable companies. Through carrying out their own thorough stock research and regularly meeting with management, they take active investment positions with confidence
We are aware that each of our clients has a unique investment goal and that is why we have designed a diverse product range to meet a number of objectives, including capital growth, income or a combination of both. We seek to achieve this across a number of equity, bond and multi asset funds and a range of investment trusts.
*Source: Invesco Perpetual as at 31 December 2016
Investment risks
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Past performance is not a guide to future returns and there is the potential of loss to your capital.
The investment strategy of the fund is to purchase units in the Invesco Perpetual Income Fund. That fund aims to achieve a reasonable level of income, together with capital growth. The fund intends to invest primarily in UK companies, with the balance invested internationally. In pursuing this objective, the fund managers may include investments that they consider appropriate which include transferable securities, unlisted securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes, deposits and other permitted investments and transactions as detailed in the underlying fund's prospectus.
The fund invests in high yielding corporate and Government bonds, together with UK equities. In pursuing the objective, the fund managers may include investments that they consider appropriate which include transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes, deposits and other permitted investments and transactions.
The Fund aims to generate a rising level of income, together with long-term capital growth investing primarily into European equities, excluding the United Kingdom. In pursuing this objective, the fund managers may include investments that they consider appropriate which include transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes, deposits and other permitted investments and transactions.
The fund aims to produce an above average income with capital growth primarily through a portfolio of investments in UK companies. In pursuing this objective, the fund managers may include other investments that they consider appropriate which include transferable securities, unlisted securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes, deposits and other permitted investments and transactions.
The fund invests in a portfolio of primarily UK equity and fixed interest securities. In pursuing the objective, the fund managers may include investments that they consider appropriate, which include transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, collective investment schemes, deposits and other permitted investments and transactions.
The Company's portfolio will be invested to achieve a high level of income whilst seeking to maximise total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and Government bonds. The Company may also invest in equities and other instruments that the Investment Manager considers appropriate. The Company will seek to balance the attraction of high yield securities with the need for protection of capital and to manage volatility. The Company generally employs gearing in its investment policy.
The Company’s investment objective is to produce income and capital growth superior to that of the UK stock market and dividends paid quarterly that, over time, grow at above the rate of inflation. The Company will invest principally in UK equities and equity-related securities of UK companies selected form any market sector.
To provide long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies, while aiming to achieve growth in its net asset value in excess of the MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan Index, measured in sterling terms.
To achieve long-term total return for the shareholders via an investment vehicle which gives access to a broad cross section of small to medium sized UK quoted companies. With effect from its 2016 Financial Year, the Company aims to pay quarterly dividends targeting a yield of approximately 4%.