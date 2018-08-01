Why the Tiger economies are poised to pounce

Asia has historically been geared into whatever the rest of the world has been doing because it was making products and selling it to the rest of the world. The region has done very well out of this but we think this story is at an end.



Firstly, low cost labour is not low-cost anymore – especially in China, where wage growth has been quite rapid. Secondly, Asia’s market share of world-produced goods is so high they can’t gain any more market share. As of May last year, Chinese companies accounted for more than 25% of the global manufacturing industry, while the country was the leading producer of 220 of the world’s 500 major industrial products. (Source: Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, May 25, 2017).



In terms of growth, where does China go from here? Firstly, we think local brands will gradually eat into the market share of multinationals in local markets. The next growth leg of Asia will then come from increasing the value of the goods it sells to the rest of the world.