In-specie transfers and contributions

Pros and cons of an in-specie transfer

The big plus with an in-specie transfer is that, because you do not need to sell or buy back the asset, there are no dealing charges.

An in-specie transfer enables you to remain invested throughout. This can be positive or negative, depending on how the value of the asset shifts during the transfer. If the value falls by more than the cost of selling and buying, you would have been better off in cash; if it rises, you win by staying invested.

You may even be able to trade once you have requested an in-specie transfer. As long as your investments are not in the process of being re-registered in your new SIPP, most providers will allow you to trade during the transfer. Speak to the provider you are leaving if you want to do this.

It may sound simpler than having to sell assets to move them, but an in-specie transfer is a more complex process from a provider’s perspective. As well as potential delays receiving information from your current provider, each of your investments needs to be re-registered in your new SIPP.

These complexities mean that completing a transfer can take time. As a rough guide, and depending on the type of investments you want to transfer, an in-specie transfer usually takes between 8 and 12 weeks.