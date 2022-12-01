Tips for tax efficient investing.
Our experts share their top tips for making the most of your money.
Tax efficient investing is crucial in today's environment of high inflation and low interest rates. Investors need to make tax centre stage when planning how to minimise risk and maximise returns in 2023.
ii offers three tax wrappers - a Stocks and Shares ISA, a Junior ISA, and a Self-Invested Personal Pension - each with their own set of benefits, allowing investors to choose the most suitable investment solutions for their circumstances.
Below you will find our own experts' top tips for managing your investments ahead of tax year end and beyond.
Take stock of your finances.
ii expert tip #1.
Review your pensions and investments.
Make a list of your old pensions and investment accounts and find out what you’re paying in fees - it may surprise you. It’s not just about investments - money sitting in interest-bearing savings accounts could be losing value under the weight of inflation. Could that money be working harder in an ii SIPP or ISA?
ii expert tip #2.
Save when you bring your investments together.
With ii, you can have all your investments under one roof for a low, flat monthly fee. What’s more, having all your accounts together in one place can save you time when it comes to managing your investments. Don't pay more than you have to.
ii expert tip #4.
Keep calm and pay less tax.
The Autumn Budget signalled big changes ahead and investors should plan accordingly. The tax-free Capital Gains Tax allowance will be reducing from £12,300 to £3,000 by April 2024, make sure you understand how this affects you and what it means for your investment plan.
ii expert tip #5.
Broaden your investment horizons.
Investing internationally means you can access household names like Apple, Microsoft and Tesla, as well as lesser-known growth stocks not available on UK markets. ii's multi-award-winning international service gives you access to more investments than any other provider in the market.
ii expert tip #6.
Engage with your investments.
You may have heard that knowledge is power, and at ii we have a growing catalogue of expert tips, news and insights to help you invest smarter. Our daily insights and ideas take the form of articles, videos and podcasts – so you can stay up to date while on the go, or in the comfort of your home.
Make the most of your tax allowances.
ii expert tip #7.
Take full advantage of your ISA.
This year's adult ISA allowance is £20,000 – so if you have cash to spare and unused allowance, or shares in a Trading Account, now is the time to make your money work harder. The more you pay in now, the more time your money has to grow. With ii, you only pay a low monthly flat fee for your entire subscription and not for each account.
ii expert tip #8.
Save for a better retirement.
You can contribute up to 100% of your annual earnings to a pension (capped at £40,000 - or £4,000 if you've started taking a taxable income from your pension). So if you have spare cash lying around in savings, it could be working harder in your pension. Even an extra 1% of your salary can mean an extra £25,000 in retirement.
Check out our SIPP calculator to see if you are saving enough for retirement, and our pension drawdown calculator to find out how long your pension could last.
ii expert tip #9.
Plan for your children’s future.
There are many ways you can help support your children’s financial future - teaching them about pocket money, saving in an ISA to help pay school fees, or by opening a Junior ISA to give them a helping hand once they turn 18. You can add Junior ISAs to your ii account at no extra cost, and you can contribute up to £9,000 per child per year.
Get more from your ii account.
Not only do you get our Stocks and Shares ISA, Junior ISA and Trading Account for £9.99 a month – we also provide a range of tools and resources to help you become a better investor.
ii expert tip #11.
Invest little and often with regular investing.
Regular investing means topping up your investments monthly - a bit like putting money into savings. It carries a smaller risk than investing a lump sum, because you won't be as exposed to sudden price drops. You also stand to gain more from the upswings. With ii, you can start from as little as £25 per month, and it’s free with your service plan.
ii expert tip #12.
Let the experts do that hard work for you.
Our team of expert analysts and writers have put together a range of tools and information to help you become a better investor.
- Quick-start Funds - a simple starting point for investing, each offering a different level of risk.
- ii Super 60 – our rated list of quality investment options, designed to suit all investors.
- ii ACE 40 – our list of ethical investments, narrowed down from our long list.
- Model portfolios– five ready-made portfolios selected and managed by experts.
ii expert tip #13.
Invest in line with your values.
Climate change has accelerated the pace of innovation across all sectors of the economy, and a growing number of investors are leading the charge by investing sustainably. Sustainable investing is personal and subjective and ii makes it easy to find investments that are aligned to your values.