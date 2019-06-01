Our awards for journalism

Home >

Our awards

 

We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.

2019

 

Kyle Caldwell
Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year
(Association of Investment Companies)

 

2018

 

City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best Market Newsletter

 

2017

 

Kyle Caldwell
Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year
(Association of Investment Companies)

 

2012

 

Moira O’Neill
Personal Finance Journalist of the Year
(Wincott Foundation)

 

