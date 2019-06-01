Home >
Our awards for journalism
Our awards
We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.
2019
Kyle Caldwell
Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year
(Association of Investment Companies)
2018
City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best Market Newsletter
2017
Kyle Caldwell
Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year
(Association of Investment Companies)
2012
Moira O’Neill
Personal Finance Journalist of the Year
(Wincott Foundation)