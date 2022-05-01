Do you pay National Insurance on your pension income?

What if I haven’t paid enough National Insurance to get the full state pension?

To be eligible for the full state pension, you’ll need to have paid 35 years of National Insurance contributions. This can either be from contributions you have paid from your earnings or with National Insurance credits that you may have received.

You may be entitled to National Insurance credits if you take time out of work to care for someone (your own children included), are unemployed or suffer from an illness or disability that makes you eligible for certain benefits.

If you have paid more than 10 years of National Insurance, but less than 35, you’ll get a proportional amount of the state pension. If you have less than 10 years National Insurance Contributions you will not get a state pension.

It may be possible to plug gaps in your National Insurance record with voluntary contributions, even if you have reached state pension age. You can usually buy voluntary contributions that cover the last six years.

To find out if you could benefit from buying voluntary National Insurance Contributions, it’s worth contacting the government’s Future Pension Centre.