10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 3 October 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

After a busy year, UK Oil & Gas (LSE:UKOG) makes only its second appearance in this top 10 having also entered the table in first place during the summer of 2024.

Shares resumed trading on AIM last week for the first time since their temporary suspension on 1 April pending publication of the company’s annual accounts. Shares spiked to 0.054p on 1 October compared with a closing price of 0.0102p on 31 March.

The restoration of trading also followed release of half-year results and news of a collaboration with gas pipeline operator National Gas Transmission to connect to UKOG’s planned onshore salt cavern hydrogen storage facilities in East Yorkshire and South Dorset

A £3 million fundraising via a share placing at 0.03p, a discount of 35% to the previous day’s closing price, will aid UKOG’s transition away from the petroleum sector into clean power. It also means the company can commission and deliver the engineering concept and design studies needed for the National Gas collaboration. Another £0.5 million was raised to satisfy “further institutional demand” followed by an extra £1 million this morning.

Similarly, it’s Oracle Power (LSE:ORCP)’s second appearance in this list some 10 months after its debut in November 2024. This time, interest was triggered by the natural resources project developer’s deal with respect to the Northern Zone gold project 25km from the Kalgoorlie Super Pit in Western Australia.

Oracle, which owns 20% of the project, and Riversgold (80%) agreed a binding Right to Mine and Co-Operation Agreement with MEGA Resources and Bain Global Resources (BGR). MEGA and BGR will pay all the project’s development and mining costs in return for 50% of the profit. The news sent Oracle Power shares surging to a two-year high at 0.1p versus 0.015p the week before.

Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) does not have a reputation for setting the market alight, its shares having been volatile but in an overall downtrend for the past four years.

And last week they grabbed attention following a profit warning that sent shares crashing to a 16-year low. End markets have slowed, especially in the past two months, with North America particularly bad.

“We are told to expect an improvement in performance through [the second half] as management take specific actions to accelerate growth and the benefits of the CP Kelco acquisition accrue. If this does not happen, it feels like something will have to change,” wrote Deutsche Bank analyst Damian McNeela who cuts his price target for Tate from 800p to 460p.

After a two-week break BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is back in the top 10. Shares hit another record high last week as investors expect continued demand from countries, especially in Europe, keen to crank up military spend in the face of overseas threats and pressure from the Trump administration.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT) (eighth) and passive tracker Fidelity Index World (10th) have entered the top 10 table. The former is a £5.1 billion technology trust managed by Ben Rogoff, who recently appeared as a guest on ii’s Insider Interview video series where he discussed valuations, the future of the Magnificent Seven, developments in artificial intelligence (AI), and more. Another popular pure-play tech fund, L&G Global Technology Index, moves down one place to third.

Fidelity Index World offers investors exposure to a portfolio of global developed world shares for an annual cost of 0.12%. For a slightly higher charge (0.13%), HSBC FTSE All-World Index fund (ranked seventh) provides exposure to emerging markets, as does Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index (costing 0.23%), up one place to sixth.

Royal London Short Term Money Market tops the table, as it has done every week since early July. Interest rates were held at 4% at the Bank of England’s last meeting in September, with the fund’s yield closely linked to the base rate. Money market funds may be held inside SIPPs, ISAs or general trading accounts.

Value strategy Artemis Global Income climbed one place to the second spot. The fund is likely appealing to investors owing to its lower weighting to the US compared to most global funds, as some investors seek to trim exposure to the world’s largest market. The allocation to North America, as of 31 August, is 33.4%. The fund’s value bent will also be working in its favour as interest rates edge downwards and a rotation from growth to value takes place. The impact of lower interest rates on investor sentiment could also help explain the rise of Baillie Gifford growth portfolio Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) to fifth place.

Low-cost multi-asset favourites Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity and 100% Equity feature frequently in our top 10. They are known for their simplicity and are held by sophisticated and beginner investors alike.

Exiting the top 10 were City of London and International Public Partnerships.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Nina Kelly