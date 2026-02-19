10 steps to generate a tax-efficient retirement income

No one wants to pay more tax than necessary, and those in retirement are no exception.

Thanks to the introduction of pension freedoms some 11 years ago, you now have carte blanche to draw from your savings however you wish. This flexibility has not only been great for broadening your pension withdrawal options but also created fresh tax-planning opportunities.

But there’s more to saving tax in old age than purely managing pension withdrawals. Here are 10 handy steps to keep your retirement portfolio away from HMRC.

1) Clarify your retirement outgoings and income sources

The first task is to place tax planning to one side and instead calculate the outgoings needed to spend your golden years on your terms. This is about weaving tax efficiency into your goals rather than the other way around, with the aim to generate a sustainable income to support your desired lifestyle.

If you have or expect sources of guaranteed income - such as defined benefit (DB) pensions, annuities and the state pension - factor these in first. Note, they may kick in at different points, either by necessity or choice. For example, whether you’re in receipt of the state pension can inform the most tax-efficient withdrawal strategy, as I explain further down.

Once you’ve mapped out your guaranteed income sources you can identify any shortfall that the flexible parts of your portfolio - self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), individual savings accounts (ISA) and other savings and investments - need to fill.

2) Understand the income tax thresholds

Streamlining your tax affairs requires a decent grasp of the tax rates and bands you’re working with. The UK’s system is constructed on what’s called a ‘progressive’ basis, meaning rates increase as your income rises.

Your various forms of taxable income are stacked up and taxed depending on what band they fall into. The first £12,570 is tax-free, you pay 20% on anything between £12,571 and £50,270, the rate is 40% on income between £50,271 and £125,140, and 45% above this figure.

For most, the goal is to stay within the 20% band, provided there’s no detriment to your lifestyle.

3) Know which income sources are tax-free and which aren’t

While the options for getting tax-savvy with any guaranteed income are limited, it’s a different story with your flexible savings.

From your SIPPs and ISAs to general investing accounts (GIA), knowing how income sources and withdrawals are taxed is key to managing your tax affairs in later life. Let’s separate the elements that are tax free and taxable.

Tax-free sources

25% of total pension savings, capped at £268,275, for most people

ISA withdrawals

First £500 of dividends and £3,000 of gains in GIA

First £1,000 of savings interest (including bond income) is tax free for most basic-rate taxpayers, but this falls to £500 for 40% taxpayers. Additional rate taxpayers don’t get a savings allowance. Those on low incomes could earn £5,000 in interest, tax free.

Taxable sources

SIPP withdrawals, beyond tax-free element, are taxed at your marginal rate

GIA withdrawals on gains above £3,000 are taxed at either 18% or 24%, depending on income tax band

Annual dividends above £500 in GIA are taxed at 8.75%, 33.75% or 39.35%. Note, the basic and higher rates will rise to 10.75% and 35.75%, respectively, in April 2026

Interest (including bond income) above savings allowance is taxed at 20%, 40% or 45%, but will rise two percentage points in April 2027.

4) Create a plan for tax-free cash

Using the tax-free element of you pension wisely is a cornerstone of tax-efficient retirement planning. You can hook out the maximum in one hit, but don’t have to. Phasing tax-free withdrawals over time can produce a steady stream of tax-efficient income, using something called uncrystallised funds pension lump sum (UFPLS).

With UFPLS, 75% of your pension withdrawal is taxable, while 25% is tax free. Assuming the taxable portion falls within the basic-rate band, the effective tax rate on the amount taken drops to 15%.

We must acknowledge that for some people, taking a large tax-free lump sum early in retirement is a sensible move, especially those with a purpose for the money.

But either way, before you make a tax-free withdrawal, make sure you have a plan for how to use it.

5) Use your personal allowance wisely, if possible

If you’re in receipt of your state pension and receive the maximum amount, your £12,570 tax-free allowance will largely be swallowed up. The full state pension is currently £11,973 and will rise to £12,548 from April 2026. The £12,570 threshold will remain frozen.

However, not everyone who’s retired will receive this amount. That might be because:

You stopped work before reaching state pension age, which is currently 66 but gradually rising to 67 between April 2026 and April 2028, so are yet to claim it

You retired before April 2016 and receive the basic state pension which pays £9,175 a year, increasing to £9,615 from April 2027

You have less than 35 years qualifying national insurance (NI) contributions, so receive a reduced amount

You deferred claiming your state pension.

Whatever the reason, if you have some or all of £12,570 tax-free allowance available, a savvy move is to fill it up with income that’s taxable, such as pension withdrawals. This is where UFPLS can be particularly useful.

Let’s say you have no regular or earned income so have the full £12,570 allowance spare. By making an UFPLS withdrawal of £16,760 from your pension, the full amount will be free of tax. That’s because the 75% portion that is taxable falls within your personal allowance, with the remaining £4,190 (25%) part of your tax-free cash.

What’s more, supplementing this with ISA withdrawals and keeping taxable income within the £12,570 personal allowance could enable you to earn £5,000 in savings interest without paying a penny to HMRC.