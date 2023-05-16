Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 16 May 2023

16th May 2023 11:42

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 16 May 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Nick Train’s performance boosted by three stocks hitting record highs

about 3 hours ago

Six oil company share tips for 2023 and beyond

about 1 hour ago

Five ways to give your pension some love

about 3 hours ago

Nick Leeson: The ii Family Money Show

about 3 hours ago

Dividend star Imperial Brands on track to hit targets

about 3 hours ago

The Income Investor: why cash is not king and three dividend stocks to own

about 21 hours ago

Insider: director thinks future’s bright for this high-yield stock

1 day ago

The ‘cheap’ investment trusts tipped as buys

1 day ago

Outlook for global oil prices in 2023-2024

about 20 hours ago

Richard Beddard: A winning stock? You be the judge

4 days ago