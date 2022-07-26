Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 26 July 2022

26th July 2022 11:35

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 26 July 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Andrew Pitts’ 10 conservative investment trust tips: July 2022

about 2 hours ago

Stockwatch: should you bank a quick profit after rapid share surge?

about 1 hour ago

Eight ways to help inflation-proof your retirement income

about 1 hour ago

Unilever shares above £40 for first time since 2021

about 4 hours ago

Have claims of the death of the 60/40 portfolio been greatly exaggerated?

about 24 hours ago

Scottish Mortgage breaches private stock limit

1 day ago

Chart of the week: is the biggest gold miner about to rally?

about 23 hours ago

Insider: restaurateurs show quick profit on bargain buys

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: a buying opportunity for contrarian investors

5 days ago

12 stocks for dividend investors hunting for high yields

6 days ago