Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 21 April 2023

21st April 2023 11:16

Sam Benstead from interactive investor

We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.  

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).  

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.  

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.  

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

Specialist investment trusts saw their discounts widen the most over the past week, with strategies investing in hydrogen power, Vietnam and supermarkets all featuring on the list.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth saw the biggest move, from a 40.2% discount to a 46.8% discount, as investors continued to sell shares in the trust, which owns  a mix of listed and unlisted companies involved in hydrogen power. The trust launched in 2021 with shares trading at 100p, but now they change hands for around half that.

The next biggest discount moves came from private lender SLF Realisation Fund (5.9 percentage point discount increase); private equity trust Symphony International (5.8 percentage point discount increase); and HICL Infrastructure (4.6 percentage point discount increase).

HICL Infrastructure has traded at a 3% premium on average over the past 12 months, so its current 10% discount may be appealing to bargain hunters. It yields 5.6% and has more than £3 billion in investments.

VietNam Holding saw its discount rise from 13.5% to 18% over the past week, while Schiehallion Fund, the private equity trust from Baillie Gifford, saw its discount rise from 17.4% to 21.1%.

A number of real estate investment trust made the Discount Delver table. They were Balanced Commercial Property (4 percentage point move);  Supermarket Income REIT (3.9 percentage point move); and Globalworth Real Estate Investments (4 percentage point move), while Invesco Select UK Equity rounded off the 10 biggest discount moves with a 3.6 percentage point change

Discount Delver: the 10 biggest discount moves over the past week

Trust Fund size (£million) Sector Current discount (%) Discount change over the past week*
HydrogenOne Capital Growth 127 Renewable Energy Infrastructure -46.77 -6.58
SLF Realisation Fund 32 Leasing -42.87 -5.92
Symphony International Holding 500 Private Equity -58.97 -5.77
HICL Infrastructure 3,326 Infrastructure -10.01 -4.55
VietNam Holding 87 Country Specialist -18.00 -4.51
Globalworth Real Estate Investments 628 Property - Europe -62.22 -4.05
Balanced Commercial Property 828 Property - UK Commercial -29.11 -4.03
Supermarket Income REIT 1,125 Property - UK Commercial -12.86 -3.91
Schiehallion Fund 545 Growth Capital -21.09 -3.67
Invesco Select UK Equity 132 UK Equity Income -17.54 -3.59

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 13  April 2023 to close of trading 20 April 2023. 

