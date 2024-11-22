Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 22 November 2024

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

This week’s trend is that a trio of UK-focused investment trusts have seen their discounts widen. Even though the UK market is cheap on valuation grounds, and despite performance picking up over the past year - particularly among some mid- and small-caps - retail investors are continuing to shy away from their home market.

However, on the whole, even with many investors allocating elsewhere, discounts for UK-focused investment trusts are not excessive, with the average UK All Companies trust trading on a discount of -10.5% and the average UK Equity Income trust on a discount of -4.9%.

The three UK investment trusts in this week’s table are CT UK High Income (LSE:CHI), Aberforth Geared Value & Income (LSE:AGVI) and Oryx International Growth (LSE:OIG), which are now trading on respective discounts of -10.3%, -15.1% and -31.7%.

There’s a mix of sectors in the rest of the table, with three trusts, Syncona (LSE:SYNC), New Star Investment Trust (LSE:NSI), and Life Science REIT (LSE:LABS), trading on discounts of more than -40%.

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 14 November 2024 to close of trading 21 November 2024.