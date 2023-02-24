Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 24 February 2023

We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

The biggest discount mover over the past week is Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LSE:ORIT). The trust, which invests in renewable energy companies located in Europe and Australia, is now on a 11.6% discount compared to 5.2% a week ago.

It is joined by two other renewable energy infrastructure trusts: Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG) and Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW).

Areas such as wind farms or solar energy producers have, in many cases, inflation-adjusted cash flows, and may also benefit from higher energy prices.

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LSE:CHRY), which invests in unlisted businesses, made it three weeks in a row on Discount Delver, as investors continued to sell trusts that invest in speculative private companies. Investors are sceptical of the valuations set by investment trusts for unlisted shares, as their published valuations have fallen less than stock market-listed companies.

Discount Delver: the 10 biggest discount moves over the past week

Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 16 February 2023 to close of trading 23 February 2023.