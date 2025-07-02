Experience of an AIM investor: tactics, tips and big profits

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. ‘ I’m used to handling uncertainty and risk ’ Investing in AIM is typically riskier than buying established FTSE 100 companies with global reach, many of which have been around for decades. Not everyone is comfortable with that approach, but David is: “I think I can tolerate the risk. I can live with large losses. My wife can’t do that. It’s partly to do with my personality and perhaps my job. I was a doctor, so used to playing the likely possibilities. I’m used to handling uncertainty and risk, and I’ve taken that into investing.” Once you’ve decided your investing style and the level of risk that suits your circumstances and your personality, and when you have small-cap shares in your portfolio, at some point you will likely want to sell. ‘ My weakest thing ’ For many investors, deciding your exit strategy is crucial – pressing the sell button can often be the hardest thing to do. “It’s my weakest thing,” admits David. “I used to have stop losses, but they’d chuck me out and then go up, so I stopped using them. But I recognise it’s more difficult to sell than buy. “I’m still bad at it, but I will cut my losses if something’s going really bad. If it’s a 20-30% loss, I’ll have a conversation with myself about getting out. It depends on fundamentals of the company: is the business really at risk, or will they need to raise capital? “Takeover bids are a nice way to get out! And that’s another reason I’ll invest. Bid speculation will pique my interest, and I’ve been lucky because there’s been a lot of that. Quite a few of my exits have been takeovers.” DIY Investor Diary: how I earn a return from churn

Top slicing is also a favourite strategy. "Hopefully I sell before a stock begins to fall. If I've made 100% profit, I'll sell – a good example is gold play Pan African Resources. I top sliced after making a 150% profit. "I also used to chat with a friend who's a chartist, and we'd influence each other. I'm more a value investor and focused on fundamentals; he was more of a chartist. We complemented each other quite well." ' This stock has been a real winner for me ' Given many AIM stocks are small businesses raising money to bankroll what they hope will be a phase of rapid growth, share price gains can be significant. Blue-chip companies have already gone through their own periods of outsized returns. Rarely outside of a takeover situation do you hear of FTSE 100 stocks doubling in value. But on AIM, this can be quite common. Already this year, 29 AIM shares are up 100% or more. The best performer – Fiinu (LSE:BANK), a fintech company – is currently up 1,600%. And it's Pan African Resources, which claims to be one of southern Africa's highest- margin and lowest-cost gold miners, that sticks out for David. "This stock has been a real winner for me," he says. "I bought at 16p but acquired more in stages between 15p and 20p. They're now around 50p. I invested £5,000 to £10,000 and I've probably made £15,000. I still own some, even after top slicing." David also owned Warpaint London (LSE:W7L), which supplies high-quality cosmetics at affordable prices.Hetop sliced that too, then sold the rest when he'd made a 100% profit. Warpaint shares are currently 30% below their September 2024 peak of 650p.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. ‘ Steer clear of jam tomorrow stuff ’ While there isn’t a specific type of AIM share that he’d invest in, there are companies with certain characteristics that David will avoid. “I tend to steer clear of stocks with a market cap of less than £10 million, and I’m wary of companies worth less than £25 million. If I do invest in something like that, it will just be a punt with £1,000 or less. “That said, I do always steer clear of loss-making biotechs; the jam tomorrow stuff. Companies have got to be making money.” Lessons learned It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been investing, or how much knowledge and experience you’ve acquired, it seems there’s always something more to learn. And it’s no different when it comes to investing. David’s list of dos and don’ts might seem familiar, but whether it’s new information or ideas that confirm your own approach, it’s always interesting to see how other people invest. “I think it’s important to buy on fundamentals - is the company making a profit? Is there a risk of the company needing to raise money and therefore dilution of your stake in the business? Don’t invest money you can’t afford to lose

Diversify

Be wary of high levels of debt

Don’t be tempted by a good story alone – jam tomorrow stocks “It’s all very common advice, but I think it’s all true. For me, it’s got to be a very sound company. Don’t mess around with businesses that don’t have a sound financial basis.”

AIM stocks tend to be volatile high-risk/high-reward investments and are intended for people with an appropriate degree of equity trading knowledge and experience.