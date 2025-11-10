eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 10 November 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 November 2025.

Informa

Informa (LSE:INF) has carved out an attractive position sitting across education, networking and intelligence. That story has helped the stock enjoy a good year, rallying over 20% thus far in 2025.

But, from the macro perspective, there are a few tentative warning signs. Having trended higher for months, macro momentum has rolled over - eyeQ model value has fallen 3% in November.

That's mainly because the stock wants the bond market to remain well behaved. Lower bond volatility is the biggest driver of the share price and, after months of falling, vol has started to pick up.

Thus far, the stock has ignored this unfolding macro story. That leaves it nearly 9% rich on eyeQ. That's enough to trigger a bearish signal and suggests, if the bond market remains yippy, INF holders might want to think about lightening up.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 November 2025.

Caterpillar

The US industrial giant is a great bellwether to watch. When its sales of construction, energy and mining equipment are strong, its a fair bet the global economy is in a good place.

So, it's a potentially worrying sign that macro momentum for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) has stalled. After a great October (eyeQ model value rose 21.7%), fair value has fallen 1.7% in November. That's a small move in the big scheme of things so it's too soon to panic.

However, eyeQ shows the stock is extremely reliant on healthy risk appetite. A broad "risk off" move would leave it vulnerable and, at 8.6% rich to macro conditions, CAT has a fair amount of good news in the price already.