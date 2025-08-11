eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 11 August 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 August 2025.

Prudential

The insurer is the richest UK stock on this week’s list. The 4.19% fair value gap isn’t big enough to trigger a bearish signal, but eyeQ is flagging caution.

That’s because macro conditions are showing signs of deteriorating. Model value has fallen around 9% in the past three weeks. Current patterns show the stock wants decent economic growth and a weaker currency. Sadly, macro has delivered the opposite of late. Until that turns, the risk/reward doesn’t look great.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 August 2025.

RIOT

The crypto-mining company enjoyed favourable macro conditions between mid-April and the end of July. There was a clear uptrend in eyeQ model value, which rose 118% in that time.

August, however, has become noisier, thanks mainly to the US inflation outlook. Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has strong positive sensitivity to inflation. So, when inflation expectations rise, the stock fares well. But since recession fears have grown as cracks appear in the US labour market, so inflation expectations (and eyeQ model value) have fallen.

The stock itself has fallen by slightly more, so it sits modestly cheap to macro. The fair value gap itself isn’t big and watching inflation trends will be critical for next steps on this popular bitcoin proxy.