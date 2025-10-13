eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 13 October 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 10 October 2025.

Entain

Sports betting and gaming company Entain (LSE:ENT) has had a tough couple of months - the share price is down 20% from the late July highs. Changes in company leadership, concerns over the firms compliance with regulators and, here in the UK, the threat of additional gambling taxes in next month's Budget, have all weighed.

That sell-off leaves ENT around 13% below the 912.24p level eyeQ's smart machine calculates as fair value. That Fair Value Gap is not yet sufficient to trigger a new bullish signal, but we are getting close.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 10 October 2025.

Amazon

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) screens as the international stock in a macro regime (macro relevance score of 65%+) and which sits furthest below eyeQ model value. That model value is currently $229.65 which is its lowest level since the start of September. This needs monitoring as falling model value suggests the macro environment is deteriorating which would put pressure on the stock price.

The consolation is the stock has already sold off pretty aggressively and sits about 6% cheap to big picture forces like growth and inflation. That Fair Value Gap is just shy of the level that would trigger a bullish signal so, for now, this is one to watch rather than immediately action.