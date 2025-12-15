eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 15 December 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 12 December 2025.

Antofagasta

It’s not quite enough to trigger a bullish signal but Chilean copper miner Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) is getting close. It sits just over 12% below eyeQ’s macro-warranted fair value of 3,289.19p. That number has risen around 25% in the last month alone and the stock price is not keeping up with improving macro conditions. Healthy risk appetite and decent economic growth are fuelling the rise in our model but, of course, first and foremost the miner is a great proxy way to get exposure to copper. For believers in a 2026 commodity rally, we have some attractive levels starting to form.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 12 December 2025.

Porsche

The richest international stock on eyeQ metrics is Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG Bearer Shares (XETRA:P911), which sits around 8.5% rich to macro - enough to trigger a bearish signal. Macro conditions are grinding higher - model value is up 4.4% over the last month - but the stock has overshot big-picture fundamentals such as economic growth and inflation. That may surprise some given the recent news flow, which has been dominated by the company potentially cutting as much as 25% of jobs courtesy of the threats from electric vehicles and weak Chinese demand. From our perspective, the risk-reward isn’t great here and holders may want to consider some top-slicing.