eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 27 October 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 24 October 2025.

Frasers Group

Last week saw a host of data that suggested British consumers are more upbeat than many feared, spending more as inflation fears aren’t as dire as some forecasts suggested. All else equal that should be good news for UK retailers.

We wouldn’t include Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS) in that, however, as we have a bearish signal on the stock. Overall, macro conditions have been improving; eyeQ model value has risen around 7.5% in the past month and currently suggests the stock should be trading around 698.15p. Fraser Group itself has rallied further and faster, and now sits 8% rich to that level.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 24 October 2025.

L’Oréal

L’Oréal has announced a €4 billion (£3.5 billion) strategic alliancewith Kering SA (EURONEXT:KER). The deal gives L'Oreal SA (EURONEXT:OR) a stronger foothold in the luxury segment of beauty and wellness, an area that many believe will grow faster in the future. The reaction was broadly positive, although there are still questions about the price paid, the costs of integration and even whether it will get regulatory approval.

While equity analysts debate the merits of the deal, we note that L’Oréal is the international stock in a macro regime with the cheapest macro valuation. Macro relevance is high (77%) and stable; and the stock sits 3% below our fair value of €386.09. That’s not quite sufficient to trigger a bullish signal but does suggest the risk-reward is skewed to the upside.