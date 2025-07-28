eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 28 July 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 28 July 2025.

First Group

FirstGroup (LSE:FGP) – one of Britain’s largest transport companies – continues its meteoric rise on the back of a successful management turnaround. Cost efficiencies and digitalisation are pushing their margins forward.

The macro environment tells a similar story. Model value has been on an impressive ride in the last month registering an increase of 26%. The FGP share price was also rising but, in July, the rally has stalled. That divergence leaves the stock 17.5% cheap to overall macro conditions.

The smart machine has a fired a bullish signal.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 28 July 2025.

Boeing

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for some time now, although the company has been exonerated from the Indian plane crash.

Despite all those company stories, macro explains 73% of moves in the share price. And eyeQ model value has been enjoying a strong uptrend rising 26% in the last month alone. Why? BA wants higher inflation, so has benefited from the recent scares around tariffs and Federal Reserve independence driving US inflation expectations higher.

The stock has been rallying but lagged this improvement in the macro environment. It now sits 10.3% under eyeQ model value - that's a big enough divergence for the machine to fire a bullish signal.

Bulls still need to keep an eye on the earnings report released on Tuesday and Trump’s upcoming trip to China, where he will be accompanied by Boeing’s CEO, hinting that a huge order might possibly be on the table.